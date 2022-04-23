Straight Answer to shoot from the hip and bounce back

Punchestown is on the horizon next week with the jumps season reaching its finale, but the Flat season is only kicking into gear with the opening Classics just around the corner at Newmarket next Saturday.

National Hunt action takes a backseat on home soil this weekend as Aidan O'Brien, Ger Lyons, Jessica Harrington and Joseph O'Brien flex their muscles at Navan today with a trio of Listed prizes up for grabs.

The Committed Stakes (3.41) kicks off the serious action at the Meath track with Straight Answer bidding to set the record straight for Lyons and champion jockey Colin Keane having looked a non-stayer in the Dewhurst.

The Kodiac colt trailed home last behind Native Trail on that occasion over seven furlongs, but he landed a Listed prize in scintillating fashion over six prior to that and this sprint distance should play to his strengths.

Aidan O'Brien sends a trio in pursuit with the pick being Norfolk Stakes fourth Cadamosto while Jamie Spencer makes the trip from his UK base for just one ride on Fozzy Stack's Red Lacewing, but this can go the way of the exciting Straight Answer.

Joseph O'Brien has farmed the Vintage Crop Stakes (4.46) with the last three winners and he boasts a strong hand once again with last year's winner Baron Samedi back for more alongside stablemate Benaud.

Baron Samedi didn't pull up any trees in a Meydan Group Two last month, though, and is overlooked having to give away weight all round. Dual Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song is in receipt of 7lbs despite being rated 4lbs superior and Dermot Weld's six-year-old looks the one to beat under Chris Hayes with race conditions in her favour.

The younger O'Brien also holds huge claims in the Salsabil Stakes (4.15) with Tranquil Lady, a half-sister to Cox Plate hero State Of Rest, open to improvement having chased home the smart Limiti Di Greccio at this level on her final juvenile start.

The Kilkenny trainer may be outdone by his father Aidan, however, with Concert Hall boasting the best two-year-old form after a Group Three success last autumn before a creditable fourth in the Fillies' Mile and Ryan Moore’s mount can prevail.

The Donaghmore Handicap (5.21) also sees the return of former Royal Ascot-winning trainer Joanna Morgan when saddling Persian Queen. Morgan ceased training in 2015 to concentrate on her bloodstock operation and the Meath trainer insists that she will “absolutely only ever be training two, maybe three horses, of my own” with no full-blown return on the cards.

Meanwhile, Willie Mullins and Rachael Blackmore combine at Auteuil tomorrow where the Gold Cup-winning rider will partner Your Eyes Only.in a Listed Hurdle (2.50) for unraced three-year-old fillies.