'Staff members had to be picked up off the floor' - Davy Russell on 'heartbreaking' scenes at Gordon Elliott's yard

Davy Russell (right) and trainer Gordon Elliott celebrate after winning the Neville Hotels Novice Steeplechase on Battleoverdoyen during Day Four of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival 2019. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Top jockey Davy Russell says that staff members of Gordon Elliott had to 'literally had to be picked up off the floor' after the trainer's horses were transferred from his yard following his ban from the sport.

Elliott has been hit with a 12-month ban with six months suspended after a photo emerged of him sitting on a dead horse. There has been a fierce backlash against the Meath-based trainer since the incident and Russell, who regularly rides for Elliott, has said that the day that a number of top horses were transferred to other trainers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival was particularly tough.

"That was as hard a week as I can ever remember," Russell said in a blog for Star Sports.

"I’ll never forget the scenes I witnessed at the yard last Tuesday as the horseboxes rolled into Cullentra and took some of our stars away. You must understand that despite the ban handed out by the IHRB on Friday, nothing will compare to the punishment the yard received that day. I cannot get the image of the tears out of my mind as Envoi Allen, a horse of a lifetime, made his way out the yard.

"It was heartbreaking to watch and there were some members of staff that literally had to be picked up off the floor. To watch so many people’s hard work and dreams start to unravel in the space of hours is one of the toughest things I have ever had to witness."

Russell said that the image of Elliott will follow the top trainer 'around for the rest of his life'.

"So much has been written and said about that photo, that I am unlikely to be able to add anything that hasn’t already been said," Russell said.

"Gordon has admitted that the disrespect he showed to a dead horse was a terrible error of judgement and it painted our sport in a terrible light. Sadly, the image will follow him around for the rest of his life. I can assure you that the person now most upset about it is Gordon. The pain and hurt he has caused to all his friends, family and supporters has truly broken his heart. He must be thinking over and over in his mind if he could only go back in time and change that one moment of madness, so extraordinarily out of character. He has pledged to never again disrespect a horse living or dead and won’t tolerate it from anyone else either. I believe that and stand by him."

Russell also touched on his interview on RTÉ after the photo emerged.

"If you didn’t see it, I appeared on Prime Time on RTE last Tuesday night which was probably a mistake in hindsight," he said.

"I wasn’t going on there to stand up for the photo, I just wanted to stand up for the man. There had been so much vitriol and hate flying around on social media that I felt I needed to clarify a few things.

"The reality was that my head was shot to pieces and I wasn’t in a good place having witnessed heartbreaking scenes in the yard only hours earlier. I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous in all my life and I just couldn’t get the words out. It will be hard for many of you to empathise, but I was hurting for a friend."

