‘Some people will think he was complicit and you'll never change their opinion’ – Ruby Walsh on his father Ted

Ted Walsh's reputation has been damaged, according to his son Ruby. Photo: Racing Post

Former jockey Ruby Walsh believes his father Ted Walsh's reputation has been damaged by the raid conducted by Department of Agriculture officials on a Kildare stud farm last week since the trainer was present at the premises.

Animal remedies were seized during the action on a farm where equine therapist John Warwick was operating, near Monasterevin, last Tuesday.

It was led by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officials who were assisted by Gardaí along with Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) staff.

The 11-times champion jockey believes testing of his father’s three-year-old horse by the IHRB’s head of anti-doping will not show anything suspicious, with Ted Walsh denying any wrongdoing.

Ruby, on RTÉ 2fm's Game On, said: "Of course, it’s damaging reputation wise for racing and for everybody that has been named in the piece.

"Dad was there, he has explained exactly why he was there, for laser treatment on a horse’s tendon.

"To me, it’s like anything, there was a scene of a crime, to me he was an eye-witness. Some people will think he was complicit and you'll never change their opinion."

Ruby Walsh said that no matter the circumstances, it will be used as another stick to beat horse racing with.

"Of course, you feel disappointed about it," he said.

"It's not great, I would much prefer to be here talking to you to Sharjah and Nube Negra and West Cork all winning at the weekend, but unfortunately bad news carries far more weight than good news and that’s just the way the world is."

Speaking to RTÉ over the weekend, Ted outlined that he was present at the farm in order to get laser treatment performed on a young horse with tendon damage.

He said: "It's a bad old thing for racing. I’m sorry that someone as high profile as me in racing was even there.

"To cast a shadow on the game - I can’t do anything about that now."