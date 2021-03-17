Some Neck’s ‘great set of lungs’ are making McConnell dream big

For romantics of the game a grey can blind the wandering eye to trouble, but John McConnell knew full well the eccentricities that Some Neck would be bringing to his yard.

Leaving a powerful stable for a less powerful one isn’t often the path to Cheltenham and, potentially, Aintree dreams, but McConnell’s decision to take the horse from Willie Mullins’s yard before it went to Doncaster Sales last summer is beginning to look smart business.

Having “travelled over great” Some Neck takes his chance in today’s Cross-Country Chase, most likely going to post third in the betting behind familiar heavyweights, Tiger Roll and Easyland.

“The guys who own him were looking for something and I said, ‘How about a nine-year-old from Willie Mullins’s that hasn’t run in six months?’” McConnell recalls of his original sales-pitch to first-time owners now calling themselves ‘Some Neck Partnership’.

The horse had caught his eye more than once, for both good reasons and bad.

Read More

Though winning three times for Mullins between December ’16 and November ’18, Some Neck’s jumping aberrations were all too easy to see.

Indeed his last run for the champion trainer brought a fall under Paul Townend at Punchestown in October 2019 that damaged the horse’s pelvis.

In other words, McConnell was recommending the purchase of a gelding now out of training for more than half a year.

What was it he had seen?

“He was a horse with jumping issues in that he either fell or made quite a few mistakes in his races,” explains the former Kildare vet, now operating out of Rockview Stables between Bellewstown and Stamullen.

“But when he did stand up, he was invariably there two or one out. And it always struck me that he must have a massive engine to be able to keep going.”

Mullins, he says, was “very helpful” in concluding the deal for a price McConnell prefers not to divulge beyond stressing “it certainly wasn’t a fortune”.

And so 389 days after his last run, Some Neck went to Navan last November for the Lismullen Hurdle, tailed off in the end on soft to heavy ground behind winner, Sire Du Berlais.

“We just needed to get a run into him and knew it was a race that wouldn’t take too much out of him,” explains McConnell.

But a plan was already beginning to form in their heads now and it had nothing to do with hurdles.

Some Neck’s jockey, Ben Harvey, does much of McConnell’s pre-training work at his own family place, which has a short cross-country course.

And having popped the horse over some of those obstacles, Harvey reported him more careful, more concentrated in his jumping.

So little more than two weeks after Navan, they took the horse to Punchestown for a cross-country chase, Some Neck finishing third of 17 runners. Which is pretty much when Cheltenham came into the picture.

McConnell himself didn’t travel to the December meeting, witnessing Some Neck’s 18/1 victory over the cross-country course from the stable yard at Dundalk.

“I’m not very good at watching, so I was kind of coming in and out watching it,” he remembers now.

“I think I kind of finally joined it just before two out. At that point, I was just kind of relieved that he was going to have run well.

“Then, from the back of the last, I thought maybe he might get up. About a hundred yards out, I said, ‘No, he’s not going to get there!’ But then, Ben just got him there on the line with a great ride. Ah, it was unbelievable.”

The ban on amateur jockeys from this year’s Festival means that Harvey can’t ride today, the seat going instead to veteran English pilot, Richard Johnson.

McConnell has chosen not to travel again, entrusting the horse’s care – as he did in December – to Martin Fox. He says he may or may not be by a TV set come 3.40pm today.

“To be honest with you, I might not even watch the race I’ll be that nervous,” he admits candidly.

“The build-up is so tense and I’ll be able to occupy my time far better with the normal routine stuff here. Look, it’s great to have him there and it’s all systems go now.

“The ground isn’t that important to him as long as it isn’t too quick. I’d be worried if it was quick ground that he might get taken off his feet in the race.

“If you get taken off your feet in a cross-country race with all the twists and turns, you can very quickly get detached.

“Listen, it’s three miles, six. If he’s still in touch after two miles, we’ll start to get excited then. Obviously, you’ve Easyland in it and Tiger Roll, so it’ll be very hard to beat them.

“But it’s nice to be going there with a horse that’s been around there and won.

“He made one serious mistake in December but, other than that, he was pretty good. And he still has that engine, a great set of lungs.

“He just gallops and gallops and gallops. I think the Cheltenham hill is made for him.”

Two decades a trainer, McConnell worked a string of maybe ten horses from a Monaghan base before returning to Kildare around 2008 where a short spell renting a yard for €3,500 a month proved unsustainable.

Already in business with Mark Kavanagh, owner of Rockview Stables, the decision was then made to move his business to Meath.

He works largely for owners who – he says – “just want to have some enjoyment, win a race or two, the standard of the race not of major importance.”

But McConnell’s profile is on the rise, having saddled A Case of You to his first Group win on the Flat at the Curragh last October, an experience oddly jarring, given the absence of a crowd.

“That was a brilliant, amazing day, but I’m from Kildare originally and there was nobody there,” he says of racing’s slightly antiseptic existence under Covid restrictions. “If there had been crowds, my family would have been there.

“But look we’ve been very, very lucky to be able to continue, pretty much through all of Covid. I feel sorry for people cooped up in apartments.”

The progressive Streets Of Doyen gives him a live interest in Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle too and a good, safe run for Some Neck today could open the door to a shot at steeplechasing’s greatest prize next month at Aintree.

“The most important thing is that he comes out of the race sound,” McConnell says emphatically.

“But you know it looks like we might have a fair chance of getting into the National at Aintree. That would be a massive dream for myself and the owners to even have a runner there.

“That’s still, first and foremost, a test of stamina after all. And this lad has buckets of it. So if he could jump around Aintree, you’d never know what could happen. But look, to be even thinking about these things from where we started is brilliant.”

There’s more than romantic money riding on this grey.