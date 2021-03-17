| 3.9°C Dublin

Some Neck’s ‘great set of lungs’ are making McConnell dream big

John McConnell has high hopes for Some Neck today. Photo: Patrick McCann Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

For romantics of the game a grey can blind the wandering eye to trouble, but John McConnell knew full well the eccentricities that Some Neck would be bringing to his yard.

Leaving a powerful stable for a less powerful one isn’t often the path to Cheltenham and, potentially, Aintree dreams, but McConnell’s decision to take the horse from Willie Mullins’s yard before it went to Doncaster Sales last summer is beginning to look smart business.

Having “travelled over great” Some Neck takes his chance in today’s Cross-Country Chase, most likely going to post third in the betting behind familiar heavyweights, Tiger Roll and Easyland.

