Solar panels and cutting down single-use plastics – how Ballybrit is racing to reduce its carbon footprint

Solar panels and cutting down single-use plastics key, says CEO Michael Moloney

Michael Moloney. CEO at Galway Races keeps an eye on proceedings at the track. Photo: Ray Ryan

Galway Races CEO Michael Moloney has reiterated his commitment to boosting sustainability and reducing carbon emissions across the Ballybrit site.

The racing chief pointed to the reduction in the use of single use plastics at the festival’s catering outlets, as well as planned investments in solar energy later this year, as key initiatives which demonstrate the festival’s desire to cut waste and reduce its carbon footprint.

“This isn’t something that we started yesterday. We’ve been on this journey since before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Moloney.

“We’re striving hard to make progress, whether that’s with our decision to cut down on using single-use plastics at our catering facilities, or the introduction of solar panels around the racecourse, which we’ll hopefully do this year.”

The Magic Lads syndicate celebrate after Magic Chegaga won at Galway last year. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Racing continues to suffer more than rival sports from the effects of the climate crisis, a key characteristic of which is more prolonged spells of hot and dry weather and shorter and more intense periods of rain.

This results in harder ground during the height of the racing calendar, which both increases the level of risk to jockeys and animals and adds urgency to the goal of the racing industry to do its part to reverse the global warming trend.

“It’s very important that the industry is aligned on this and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact of our policies going forward,” said Mr Moloney, who adds that the racecourse is working with food and beverage giant Diageo to gain a better understanding of its waste and emissions profile and to establish a series of actions to lessen the environmental impact of future festivals at Ballybrit.

“We’re coming up with a series of key metrics to improve on in the years to come. We’ve a lot done but, like everyone, we have a lot to do. It’s key driver for us going forward.”