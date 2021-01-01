'Slippers' to put his feet up after final ride

Niall Madden hung up his boots for the final time after finishing down the field in the Tote Supporting Punchestown 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle on Rich Belief (stock photo)

Aintree Grand National-winning jockey Niall Madden called time on his riding career at Punchestown yesterday.

Madden, known affectionately as 'Slippers', guided the Martin Brassil-trained Numbersixvalverde to win the Aintree spectacular in 2006.

His other notable victories include the 2005 Galway Hurdle aboard Noel Meade's More Rainbows, the 2006 Christmas Hurdle on Jazz Messenger and the 2010 Galmoy Hurdle with former Cheltenham Gold Cup hero War Of Attrition, trained by Mouse Morris. Madden's final winner came aboard Philip Dempsey's The Long Mile in the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick on Monday, a horse owned by JP McManus, with whom Madden enjoyed a long association.

The jockey hung up his boots for the final time after finishing down the field in the Tote Supporting Punchestown 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle on Rich Belief.

"I've had a great career and had my first ride here in 2001. It was nice to finish up here at my local track," said Madden. "The Grand National was obviously the big highlight, and I rode two Grade One winners - the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Jazz Messenger and the two-mile chase at Leopardstown over Christmas on Nickname. I've no major plans, although there are a few roads I'd like to go down. Nothing is set in stone - and I'm open to all job offers."

Irish Independent