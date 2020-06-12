Siskin holds off Ballydoyle battalion to hand Ger Lyons first Classic success with Irish 2,000 Guineas win

Siskin and Colin Keane with groom Dan MacGrianna and Shane Lyons after winning the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh. Photo: PA Wire

Siskin handed Ger Lyons his first Classic success after an ice-cool ride from Colin Keane helped to thwart the Ballydoyle battalion and land the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh this evening.

Aidan O'Brien trained six of the 11-runner field and it looked like Siskin (2/1 favourite) was going to be caught in traffic in the home straight but former Irish champion jockey Keane showed the patience of a saint before eventually finding a gap.

Once daylight was secured, Siskin skipped away by a length and three quarters to hold off a trio of O'Brien runners with Vatican City (14/1), Lope Y Fernandez (9/2) and Armory (4/1) next best.



Lyons was always confident that the Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned three-year-old would do the business stepping up to a mile for the first time but the Meath trainer had to choke back the tears after the biggest achievement of his training career.



"It means everything, it means the world, it means 30 years hard graft for everybody. To win a Guineas was always my number one goal and hopefully it's the first of many," Lyons said.



"It's never over until it's over and full credit to Colin Keane because he was out there on his own today against a football team and him and the horse got it right.

"The horse is a legend, he bailed him out but you don't get a Guineas handed to you and he had to win it and the two of them were men enough and they stood up when it was needed."

Online Editors