Siskin breeding rights sold to undisclosed group

Siskin and Colin Keane with groom Dan MacGrianna and Shane Lyons after winning the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh. Photo: PA Wire

Leading owner-breeder Prince Khalid Abdullah has sold the breeding rights to his Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin, his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe has confirmed.

Having rounded off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with a Group One victory in the Phoenix Stakes last August, the Ger Lyons-trained colt was a hot favourite for last Friday's Irish Classic at the Curragh and ran out an impressive winner in the hands of Colin Keane.

While Abdullah traditionally breeds from his own stallions through his Juddmonte Farms operation, Siskin will not be joining the likes of Frankel, Oasis Dream and Kingman after the curtain comes down on his racing career.

Grimthorpe told Sky Sports Racing: "He's come out of the race very well. Ger was obviously delighted with his performance, as was Prince Khalid.

"There have been various rumours and talks, so to confirm, breeding rights have been sold to him to a group of breeders. Confidentiality says I can't say any further. He will continue to race in the colours and name of Prince Khalid for his racing career.

"It would be (a unique situation) - I'd say it's probably a first (for Khalid Abdullah). There's a business to be run and when the offer was made, it was considered satisfactory and we took it from there.

"Prince Khalid has sold horses before and I'm sure he will do again."

The Sussex Stakes at Goodwood is likely to be Siskin's next port of call after connections ruled out a quick turnaround for Saturday's St James's Place Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"Royal Ascot is obviously a bit too soon - the St James's is eight days after the Irish Guineas," Grimthorpe added.

"That leaves the option of the Sussex Stakes, provided Prince Khalid was happy. I think we'd look towards Goodwood, certainly."

