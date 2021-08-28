Short-priced Nagano looks set to deliver more success for Roger Varian

With a win rate of 23pc on the Flat and all-weather in 2021 (100 winners from 432 runners), Roger Varian is having a good year, and I’m confident that his success will continue with Nagano in the Group Three In Memory Of John Dunlop March Stakes (3.0 Goodwood).

I can’t say I know much about the Japanese city named Nagano, but I do know the horse of that name is an exciting prospect and seems to improve with each run.

With three career wins from five races, including a decent handicap at this course last time out, he looks set for success in pattern company – but the downside to all of this is that I’m unlikely to get a high price today, and at the time of writing, he’s trading at even money to beat his four rivals.

I’ve stuck the gelding in the notebook and it will be interesting to see how far he can go. Mark Johnston’s Dancing King looks the best of the rest having gone very close in a Listed race at Chester last week.

For one at a better price, consider backing Hello You, which was trading at 4/1 yesterday evening for the Fillies’ Group Three Tote Prestige Stakes (1.50 Goodwood), a race for two-year-olds.

Trained by David Loughnane, she got her career off to the best possible start with a striking success on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and while she’s yet to win in three races since, two of those losses were at Group Two level which I’m not sure she’s ready for yet.

Her other race was a Group Three in which she was runner-up, and with some higher-level experience to her credit, this looks like a good target.

Previously trained by Ralph Beckett, this is her second outing for Loughnane and with good breeding behind her she should be able to earn her keep if he can find the right type of contests.

Daneh will probably go off as favourite, although that’s mostly based on her third place in a Group Three at Deauville last time and I’m not convinced she should be as short as 100/30.

Priced around 11/4, Benbatl gets the nod in the Group Two tote Celebration Mile (3.35 Goodwood). A son of Dubawi, the globetrotter won a number of Group One races a couple of years ago and also has a few victories at Group Two level under the belt, the most recent of which was in February 2020 at Meydan.

While it is somewhat concerning that the seven-year-old hasn’t raced in nearly a year, Saeed bin Suroor has said he’s fit following a break to clear up a few niggling issues. A race here over a mile on decent ground will suit him, and I reckon he’ll be hard to beat under Oisín Murphy if he’s as well as reported.

In the Tote Quadpot Starts Here Handicap (2.25 Goodwood), Clive Cox’s Aratus is the early favourite around 5/2 following a hat-trick of wins, including a handicap last time – but he’s up 4lbs in the ratings and preference is for stablemate Dance Fever, which is expected to go off around 7/2 under Adam Kirby.

The four-year-old finished half-a-length behind Motawaajed in a handicap at Doncaster last time off today’s rating of 100 having traded odds-on in-running.

That shows he’s capable around this level, and while it’s been said that he’s not the most straightforward horse to train, he’s been unlucky to bump into some decent sorts in his latest couple of races. This looks open enough and offers a great chance to get his career back on track.

Outside of Goodwood, I’ll have one horse running for me at Windsor, and the 2/1 about Solid Stone for the Group Three Sytner BMW Sunningdale & Maidenhead Winter Hill Stakes (6.30) is a nice price, with just three other runners lining up.

Trained by Michael Stoute, he won a Listed race in May at this track and while he hasn’t scored in his latest three outings, he wasn’t disgraced when fourth in the Group Three Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury last time. It was a good attempt in a 10-runner race which was quite competitive on paper, and he should come on a bit for that run.

Fancy Man is the favourite in the early markets following a strong display when runner-up in the Group Three Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock last time, while a good case could also be made for Bangkok.