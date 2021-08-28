| 8.9°C Dublin

Short-priced Nagano looks set to deliver more success for Roger Varian

Set for success: David Egan will again be in the plate when Roger Varian's Nagano goes for glory at Goodwood this afternoon. Photo: Racing Post

Wayne Bailey

With a win rate of 23pc on the Flat and all-weather in 2021 (100 winners from 432 runners), Roger Varian is having a good year, and I’m confident that his success will continue with Nagano in the Group Three In Memory Of John Dunlop March Stakes (3.0 Goodwood).

I can’t say I know much about the Japanese city named Nagano, but I do know the horse of that name is an exciting prospect and seems to improve with each run.

With three career wins from five races, including a decent handicap at this course last time out, he looks set for success in pattern company – but the downside to all of this is that I’m unlikely to get a high price today, and at the time of writing, he’s trading at even money to beat his four rivals.

