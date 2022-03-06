Shooting the messenger a classic racing certainty

Writer Paul Kimmage has run with Jim Bolger’s ‘there will be a Lance Armstrong’ quote in our sport for some time, and last Sunday he revealed the source of Bolger’s information. It came via Stephen Mahon, a suspended trainer. I rode for him, though the article told me more about him than I ever knew, and painted an upbringing and youth that you wouldn’t wish on anyone, though many have experienced.

The other part of Mahon’s life has been well documented in the press and the internet. You can Google ‘Stephen Mahon’ and judge for yourself what you might do with the information he gave you.

Ruby Walsh’s column in the

Irish Examiner last week

My apologies. What on earth was I thinking? It was clearly an error of judgment to make all those calls and check all those facts and comb through those thousands of pages of documents. And it was clearly a waste of time — three months to be precise — chasing all those interviews and asking all those questions when there was a more concise way of establishing the truth. Ruby’s way.

“Google Stephen Mahon and judge for yourself.”

Because I’m sure Ruby never had a problem with anything said about him on the web:

“Ruby Walsh at Punchestown today … 4 rides 3 falls 1 winner. Every (sic) so reliable.”

“Delighted for Ruby Walsh the absolute clown.”

“Shoot him #rubywalsh.”

“Shame Ruby Walsh did not break both legs.”

But we’ll hold that thought and give it a spin.

According to Google, Hugh Cahill is a sports broadcaster, commentator, and journalist. He anchors RTE’s racing coverage. According to Google, Kevin Blake is one of the leading authorities on horse racing in Ireland. But on a racing podcast sponsored by Betfair last week, they sounded more like The 2 Johnnies.

Blake: “I just remain flabbergasted that Stephen Mahon would be used as a source in this way, and for so much to be overlooked. You could, if you were of a forgiving nature, speculate that Paul Kimmage was slightly ignorant of the full extent of the background of Stephen Mahon prior to part 1; he certainly wouldn’t have been ignorant given all the coverage that was there midweek…”

Cahill: “He’s doubled down though, he’s doubled down.”

Blake: “All of the highly relevant stuff was overlooked. The fact that one line was given to Pike Bridge, that case from 2007, and for it to be kind of almost dismissed as, and I quote, another complex case, as if there was issues with that case too … ”

These are the facts.

Pike Bridge, an eight-year-old mare out of Simply Great and Foston Bridge, was sent to Stephen Mahon’s yard at Hilltop Stables in Naul in June 2001. A month later, she finished sixth in Bellewstown to a horse called Goldenhalo, ridden by Ruby Walsh. Two months after that — September 15, 2001 — she picked up a knock in a hurdle in Downpatrick.

Mahon did what he always did, and sent the mare to Gormanstown for a walk in the sea but she was beset during the night by a maddening irritation — perhaps a jellyfish sting — and started gnawing at its own tendons. Mahon put a cradle on the mare’s neck, called his vet, John Johnson and tried to nurse the horse back to health.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of the Turf Club, Maura O’Connor, attended the mare twice and believed she might be saved. There was no suggestion of cruelty or neglect on Mahon’s part or disciplinary measures taken, and when the case made headlines six years later (‘Trainer to pay €34,000 after ill treatment of horse’) Mahon knew nothing about it.

He says he didn’t attend the court case. He says he has never paid any damages. He says the only reason the case made the papers at all was because of his engagement to Tracy Piggott at the time. She went on Liveline a day later to defend him: “I see him with all animals; he absolutely idolises animals,” she said.

And says.

The bad press prompted a hearing at the Turf Club in November 2008 and Mahon was hit with a four-month suspension for bringing the sport into disrepute.

Here’s a rarely mentioned detail from that ruling: “There was no evidence of cruelty to Pike Bridge.” Here’s a little known fact from Mahon’s hearing last April: Pike Bridge wasn’t mentioned once.

Here’s Cahill again, railing against Mahon’s story in the Sunday Independent: “It seems to make light of instances in Stephen Mahon’s past that are well documented, and that are pretty horrific, and it seems to almost skirt over them as if they’re almost irrelevant really.”

Imagine that.

We’ve been here before of course and seen how it works; target the messenger is always the play and it was a cast-iron certainty that the message would be ignored. Six years have passed since it was sent to my door. A letter. Anonymous. Typed. Block capitals:

I’M SURE YOU ARE AWARE OF THE DRUG ABUSE THAT EXISTS WITHIN HORSERACING FOLLOWING A COUPLE OF HIGH PROFILE CASES, MOST NOTABLY THE PHILIP FENTON CASE.

CHEATS SHOULD BE PUBLICLY EXPOSED, BUT UNFORTUNATELY HIGHER POWERS WITHIN RACING USE THEIR INFLUENCE TO CONCEAL THE TRUTHS, AS EXPOSURE WOULD POTENTIALLY OPEN A CAN OF WORMS AND BRING RACING INTO DISREPUTE …

AS A PAPER YOU HAVE A MORAL DUTY TO EXPOSE THESE CHEATING BASTARDS TO THE PUBLIC AS HORSERACING IS SUBSIDISED BY THE GOVERNMENT. BY GOD IF YOU THINK CYCLING IS CORRUPT, HORSERACING IS EQUALLY BAD IF NOT WORSE.

For three months now we’ve been doing our ‘moral duty’ and it’s hard not to conclude that racing has a cycling problem: A regulator that cannot be trusted; an unquestioning press; a contract of omerta between enforcers and enablers.

The sport has one chance.

The Irish Times reported last week that Sinn Fein senator Paul Gavan has called for an inquiry into the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB). Gavan is demanding “a full independent inquiry into all affairs, activities, practices and appointments within the IHRB”.

He said: “There has certainly been plenty of rumour and innuendo and speculation prior to these [Sunday Independent] articles being published about the possible use of illegal performance enhancing drugs in Irish racing.

“The man who has led the way in this regard is one of our most celebrated horse trainers, a man of impeccable reputation, Jim Bolger. He’s been castigated for doing so in many quarters since, from his own training colleagues, to the racing press in the country, to the man on the street,” Gavan said.

Google, ‘circle the wagons’.