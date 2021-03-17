Shishkin sizzles while Mania bounces back

It was a day for the Irish with five winners as Cheltenham kicked into gear, but Shishkin (4/9 favourite) kept the home flag flying when delivering the latest exhibition of his class in yesterday’s Arkle.

With the exciting Energumene a late casualty last week, Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old was viewed as the British banker of the meeting and he justified the hype to score under Nico de Boinville with 33/1 shot Eldorado Allen 12 lengths behind in second.

Shishkin’s second Festival success – his trainer’s seventh Arkle triumph – and his fourth consecutive victory over fences left Henderson making favourable comparisons with illustrious stablemates like Sprinter Sacre and Altior.

“How lucky can you be? We came through the great days when Sprinter Sacre won it, he came through then Altior followed him, it is extraordinary to think you can find another one. He did look as good as either of the other two,” he said.

“He has got a long way to go before he comes into the same breath but you couldn’t have asked him to do any more than that. He is very, very quick from A to B – it frightens you a little bit. He is just very fast. He’s always been that way.

“He looks like a chaser and he acts like one. He is definitely a two-miler and I don’t think you need to go any further, he is just very natural at it. It is nice to get that one on the board as it settles everybody down a bit.”

It was also a special day for Ryan Mania as the Grand National-winning jockey secured his first Festival success with the evergreen Vintage Clouds (28/1) making it fifth-time lucky in the Ultima Handicap Chase to double Sue Smith’s Cheltenham tally.

Mania retired from the saddle amid mental health struggles just a year after that Aintree victory aboard 66/1 chance Aurora’s Encore in 2014, but returned five years later and this front-running success made it all worthwhile as the loveable grey finally got his head in front at the Cotswolds.

“After five years out, I felt lucky to get rides at Cheltenham, let alone ride a winner.

“I was in a dark place 18 months after winning the Grand National and walked away from the sport I love but I was enticed back with unfinished business. It’s been a long road but I’m over the moon,” an emotional Mania said.

“It’s indescribable to be able to come back and do that, feeling as fit and as good as ever, in my mind it makes it right I came back in the first place.

“You can’t really put it into words, I can’t thank everyone enough that’s supported me along the way and given me these opportunities.”

Read More

Online Editors