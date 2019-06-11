Sheila Lavery left 'heartbroken' after death of stable star Lady Kaya

Trainer Sheila Lavery has been left "absolutely heartbroken" by the death of stable star Lady Kaya earlier today.

The Meath trainer, who announced the news via her Twitter account this afternoon, revealed that the English 1,000 Guineas runner-up broke a leg at her yard in Summerhill this morning.

"We are absolutely heartbroken here, Lady Kaya broke her leg this morning and could not be saved. No words describe the beauty of Lady Kaya," she wrote on Twitter.

Lady Kaya has played a huge part in the training career of Lavery and jockey Robbie Colgan and was being readied for a tilt at next weeks' Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot before her unfortunate demise.

