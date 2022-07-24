Shark is looking to strike at the Cheltenham of Ireland

When John Hanlon was utilised by his under 14 hurling selectors for his considerable height and heft at full-forward to cause carnage for the likes of teammate and now fellow trainer, the Cheltenham Festival and English greyhound Derby-winning Paul Hennessy to pick up the pieces, he inherited the sobriquet by which he is far better known now.

The red-haired giant with the ready wit became ‘Shark’ thanks to former Kilkenny great Pa Dillon, and he certainly likes to savage the bookies at the Galway Festival, where he has an excellent record despite running a small-budget operation at his yard just outside Bagenalstown.

His CV beyond Ballybrit reads extremely well, Truckers Delight, Luska Lad, Western Leader and Alfa Beat all winning at graded level.

Hidden Cyclone was a cash machine, bred at nearby Whytemount Study by Ronnie O’Neill, father of Shark’s partner Rachel. In all, the Stowaway gelding won 17 times from 48 runs, four of those at Grade 2 level, and accumulated more than half a million euro in prize money.

Skyace is the standout, in terms of having been a Willie Mullins cast-off bought cheaply and developed to provide her trainer with a first ever Grade 1 triumph at Fairyhouse last year.

Perhaps Hanlon’s greatest legacy, however, will be his monumental role in the Rachael Blackmore phenomenon. It was Hanlon who provided the Killenaule pilot with her first winner on the track (on Davy Russell’s advice) and subsequently gave her a job in his yard. With her opportunities limited largely to risking injury on dodgy jumpers in point-to-points, it was Hanlon who suggested she turn pro to utilise her natural lightweight advantage, promising to support her as much as he could himself.

True to his word, he got her going and the rest is history. If it means he can no longer avail of her services, no one is prouder than Hanlon, apart perhaps from the Gold Cup, Grand National and Champion Hurdle ceiling breaker’s parents.

He has a special relationship with Galway though, aided by a fruitful partnership with the Mee family, who want to be leading a horse into the No 1 slot at their favourite venue this week, more than any other place at any other time.

Ironically, their best horse with Hanlon, the aforementioned Hidden Cyclone, never managed to get his head in front there, more often than not just carrying a little too much weight in accordance with his class, but there have been plenty others.

Truckers Delight broke Hanlon’s duck at the Festival under Patrick Mullins in 2008, just a couple of years after he had taken out a permit to train, and added another success three years late. His most recent victor there 12 months ago, Hallowed Star, also transported the instantly recognisable emerald green an mauve silks.

“Galway is the Cheltenham of Ireland, isn’t it?” says Hanlon. “Everyone wants to have a winner there. If you come home with a Galway winner it’s a great day. We don’t have too many for it any year but we’re always lucky to have one or two that wins in it. You’d always love to have a horse good enough to run in the Plate and I think Hewick this year will give a good account of himself in it.”

The progressive seven-year-old is owned by TJ McDonald and is another example of former cattle dealer Hanlon’s nose for a bargain, having been bought for just €800.

An eight-length winner of the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown at the end of April, he has had just one appearance since, getting touched off by a head over hurdles in Ballinrobe on May 31. Hanlon is optimistic but has one major concern.

“Hopefully they don’t over-water the track. That’s all I’m worried about because at the moment there’s a lot of watering going on and I think it’s wrong. If you have summer horses you deserve to have summer ground. At the moment, we’re getting winter ground in the summer.

“Tipperary the other day ... the ground ended up soft. There was no yielding or good in it. I was in Ballinrobe and it was yielding ground though they gave it good. We’re trying to train summer horses but there’s some people there with winter horses chasing the big summer pots and they’re causing the problem.

“They get their chance for six months or more of the year and the summer trainers and summer horses should be able to get a couple of months of summer ground. We all want safe ground. We don’t want firm ground but we don’t want soft ground.

“Hewick is a light build of a horse, a real summer horse. The trip might not just be far enough for him but there’s so much money on offer we have to chance running him. Jordan Gainford is riding. He rode him in Sandown and it’s great that Gordon [Elliott] said he’d leave him on the horse. So I’m thrilled with that. He’s a very good rider.

“Hallowed Star goes back this year for the GPT [the Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap] on Monday or the Boylesports Handicap Hurdle on the Saturday. If he goes to the GPT Derek O’Connor rides him. On the Saturday, I’d say Jody [McGarvey] more than likely. He seems to be better in Galway than anywhere else.

“We have a couple of nice bumper horses for Saturday as well. We’ll probably have eight or ten runners in it again this year.”

It being racing, not all memories of Galway are fond.

“The worst day I had there was Hidden Cyclone, the day he got beaten in the Galway Hurdle a length or two. The best day was probably when Truckers Delight won years ago for me and the Mees. I hadn’t got him long and that was one of the best days.”

Hewick bagging the Tote Galway Plate would trump that though.

“Without a doubt that would jump to the top. It’s a great race and it’s worth a lot of money. We’ll go up and down the first couple of days until the Saturday and we’d always have a couple of runners on the Saturday and enjoy it then.

“But after Wednesday, if I happen to win the Plate, we probably won’t be home for a week!”