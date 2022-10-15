‘Shark’ Hanlon ready to attack as Hewick closes in on daring American dream

They say far away hills are green and John ‘Shark’ Hanlon is hoping to be in clover when he makes an audacious raid on the American Grand National (9.05) this evening.

Hewick has been a sensation for the Carlow handler this year, winning the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and the Galway Plate while the Kerry National was at his mercy last month in Listowel before coming to grief at the final fence.

However, Hanlon is hoping to add another chapter to his extraordinary story before the pint-sized seven-year-old is put away for an audacious bid at next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup as he heads for Far Hills with over €200,000 up for grabs.

“We’ve had the American Grand National in our minds for a long time and I’ve always loved this race and thought I’d love to have a runner in it,” Hanlon said. “Hewick wants good ground so he was finished in Ireland and it was finish off for the season or come here so it was an easy decision.”

Jordan Gainford’s mount is odds-on at the New Jersey track but it is no formality with Danny Mullins also making the trip to partner Ask Paddington for last year’s winning trainer Keri Brion while Gold Cup-winning rider Nico de Boinville is aboard the locally trained Pistol Whipped.

Westmeath pilot Kielan Woods, already a Grade One-winning jockey, partners the Ben Pauling-trained Global Citizen with the 10-year-old already successful at this year’s Cheltenham Festival but there might be another fairytale on the cards for bargain buy Hewick, which cost just €850.

Another on his travels today is Emmet Mullins. The shrewd Carlow trainer has never been one to stick with conventional methods and while it may look unorthodox on the face of things, he sends Aintree National hero Noble Yeats to France for his seasonal debut.

The Grade Three Prix Heros XII Chase (2.50) at Auteuil is not to be sniffed at with a €140,000 prize fund, however, and French champion jockey James Reveley takes the mount, while Mullins also saddles Mctigue in the Grade Two Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy (1.33) Hurdle under Donagh Meyler.

The three-year-old – previously a decent sort on the Flat for Jim Bolger before being purchased by Paul Byrne – was a ready debut winner for Mullins when scoring at Sedgefield and he is unlikely to be far away.

Closer to home, all eyes are on Leopardstown today where the Listed Trigo Stakes (4.20) could see Goodie Two Shoes bring up the hat-trick under Declan McDonogh.

Racing in the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus, Goodie Two Shoes has excited on her two starts so far and the Fastnet Rock fill was always doing enough when fending off the re-opposing Monaasib at Punchestown last month.

Conditions are in favour of Joseph O’Brien’s three-year-old once again and she will take some stopping while the earlier Group Three Killavullan Stakes (3.45) looks a far more difficult puzzle to solve.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Cairo is a tentative selection under Wayne Lordan in a tricky affair after a decent second in a Listed event at Dundalk, while Jessica Harrington is another eyeing a big overseas pot as she saddles the hat-trick-seeking Paris Peacock in the €500,000 Grade One Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes (10.16) at Keeneland tonight.