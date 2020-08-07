Shale helps Ryan double up at Leopardstown

Gavin Ryan completed a double on Sweet Affection (11/2) as Dermot Weld’s filly pipped Guido Reni by a short head in a driving finish for division two of the Leopardstown Handicap (stock photo)

Apprentice Gavin Ryan gained the biggest success of his career so far when steering the well-bred Shale home in the Frank Conroy Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown.

Ryan was unable to claim his 5lb allowance, but he justified trainer Donnacha O'Brien's faith with a confident ride on the daughter of Galileo out of Homecoming Queen, the 1,000 Guineas winner of 2010.

Shale, one of two runners in the Group Three for her trainer, had got off the mark on her second start at Gowran and took the step up to Pattern company in her stride.

Ryan had Shale (14/1) close to the strong pace set by Finest and set sail for home over a furlong out. She got first run on the 2/1 favourite Pretty Gorgeous, which failed to make any inroads close ´to home, finishing a length and a half down at the line.

The pair were three and a half lengths clear of A Ma Chere in third place just ahead of Snowfall.

"To look at her you'd say she wants quick ground, so I was a bit surprised how well she handled it (soft ground) the last day," said the trainer. "We'll look at the Debutante and the Moyglare."

Ryan completed a double on Sweet Affection (11/2) as Dermot Weld's filly pipped Guido Reni by a short head in a driving finish for division two of the Leopardstown Handicap.

"She deserves that as she just got beaten here the last day," said Weld. "Gavin has ridden three winners for me in the last 10 days. Today is his last day claiming 5lb."

Aidan O'Brien's Military Style bounced back from an expensive loss at Cork when making all in the Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes.

Ridden by Epsom Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara, the colt knuckled down in pleasing fashion to hold off all challengers. The son of War Front had Vafortino for company for the most of the race and then had enough in reserve to ensure victory in the Group Three prize.

The other Group Three on the card, the Ballyroan Stakes, went to the Ger Lyons-trained Nickajack Cave which was prominent thoughout in the hands of Gary Carroll. Fresnel proved a stubborn rival, but the 15/8 favourite was always doing enough for a half-length success.

Not to be outdone by his father or brother, Joseph O'Brien completed a double thanks to the victories of Thundering Nights (11/8 favourite) in the fillies race under Shane Crosse and the Dylan Browne-ridden Tonkinese (14/1) in the finale.

Irish Independent