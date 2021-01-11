See Double You aims for historic victory aged 18 for Ronan McNally while 'stone bruise' rules out Dreal Deal

IT'S been a remarkable jumps season thus far for Ronan McNally with victory in the Troytown Chase among nine winners already on the board, but the small Armagh trainer bids to create history at Fairyhouse tomorrow.

See Double You – which he has partnered to victory on seven occasions – already holds a special place in McNally's heart, but the stable favourite could write his place further into the record books should he prevail over hurdles today (3.0) under Barry John Foley at the ripe age of 18.

See Double You became the oldest horse to win at an Irish track since 1987 when prevailing at Roscommon in July of 2019 aged 16, but this would cement his legacy forever and McNally is expecting a bold bid despite a string of poor displays.

"He's phenomenal. He'd a real good run at Tramore, he just got caught a wee bit far back and he finished really strong and the last day (at Navan), it just didn't fall right. It was a big-runner field and he got caught out the back which doesn't suit him," McNally told Independent.ie today.

"There's definitely a wee race in him, but if he did happen to run bad tomorrow, I'd maybe pull the pin so we'll just see how it goes. He's working great, he eats well, he's sound as a bell, he's in great form and there's no real reason to tell me that he can't run well.

"He was at the beach yesterday and he's really enjoying life and enjoying his work so we'll keep him going for now for the craic. If he did win at 18, I think he would break the record for winning on the track in Ireland so it would be amazing for him to have that title. He's part of the family now."

McNally, who only has "four or five" in training, had also hoped that Dreal Deal would chase his sixth successive victory in the Fairyhouse Racing From Home Webpage Hurdle (1.20), but a "stone bruise" put paid to that.

The six-year-old has flew up the handicap since landing a handicap hurdle in Navan off a lowly rating of 84 last September with McNally now eyeing either the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday or a host of different targets at next month's Dublin Racing Festival.

"It's just a wee stone bruise, we weren't 100 per cent happy with him this morning. The farrier spent a bit of time with him there so it's just a matter of pulling the pin and regrouping, there's no point rushing him into battle if he's not 100 per cent," McNally said.

"He's too good to be rushing if he's not right so we'll just give him a few days off. He has another option too because he's in the Grade Two on Sunday, if his foot improves over the next day or two that's still an option.

"If he doesn't run at the weekend, we might wait on for the Dublin Racing Festival, there's a couple of Grade One novices and a couple of handicaps there, he has a lot of options.

"With his rating (141), he's as well running against the novices in a graded race rather than in a handicap so we'll just see how things go with him."

