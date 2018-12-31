Scarpeta can pay dividends for Mullins in hurdle

Willie Mullins looks to have a nap hand in the Tote Pays Dividend Hurdle at Punchestown today.

Willie Mullins looks to have a nap hand in the Tote Pays Dividend Hurdle at Punchestown today.

The champion trainer saddles three of the five runners in the two-and-a-half-mile event.

Classy chasers Killultagh Vic and Bachasson make their seasonal debuts in the conditions hurdle, with the former bidding to repeat last year's victory in the race.

The nine-year-old made a remarkable return from injury when claiming this race 12 months ago.

He looked all set for a commanding success in the Irish Gold Cup subsequently, only to crash out at the final fence in a dramatic contest won by Edwulf.

The Old Vic gelding went off an 8/1 shot in the big one at Cheltenham, but never got into contention after jumping poorly in the rear.

He was not fluent at Punchestown, either, when a one-paced fifth behind stablemate Bellshill, and ended the season on another low note when pulling up in Grade One company over timber in France.

Ruby Walsh takes the mount on Bachasson and the grey gelding looks favoured at the weights, getting an 8lb pull from his two stablemates.

He has not been seen since falling early in the Gold Cup back in March, having been two from two on his previous starts last season.

The seven-year-old has not run over timber since unseating in the 2016 Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham and this is likely to be a starting point for another chase campaign.

The third of the Mullins trio, Scarpeta, has the advantage of a recent run under his belt and given that advantage he could well be the one to beat.

The progressive Jake Peter will be bidding for his fifth win of the year in the €20,000 Happy New Year From thetote.com Handicap Hurdle.

Pat Flynn's charge has won three on the level and once over hurdles and connections will be hoping to round off the year in style in the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Gordon Elliott's Stooshie has been running in some very competitive handicaps this season and looks a danger.

Elliott also saddles top weight Boot Camp, which switches back to hurdles having finished well held in a rated novice chase at Galway on last start.

Indo Sport