‘Scarlet’ can soar under Meyler to cause Gold Cup shock

It's manna from heaven for jumps fans at Fairyhouse with two star-studded cards building up to Monday’s Irish Grand National and tomorrow’s fare is as appetising as any Easter egg.

The Grade One Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup (5.0) is an intriguing affair where the best novices duke it over fences, with dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo landing the prize in 2018.

Willie Mullins has taken the last three renewals and he sends Asterion Forlonge, Janidil and Franco De Port into battle, with the latter, already a Grade One winner, likely to make the boldest bid under a patient Bryan Cooper steer.

Denise Foster is double-handed with a pair of Grade Three winners in the shape of Andy Dufresne and Conflated, but Cedarwood Road is one of interest at bigger prices having improved significantly in each of his three starts over fences.

Gearoid O’Loughlin’s charge may surprise a few to be in the mix but Sean Flanagan’s mount is likely to play second fiddle to Joseph O’Brien’s Scarlet And Dove as the mares look set to shine against the geldings, like they did at Cheltenham.

Scarlet And Dove is getting better with every start over larger obstacles and looks poised to prove herself at the highest level at her ideal trip, having landed Grade Three and Grade Two affairs with ease on her two most recent starts.

While this is a step into the unknown for Donagh Meyler’s mount it isn’t a marquee Grade One, with Energumene and Latest Exhibition both going elsewhere, and the daughter of Jeremy can take advantage with the 7lb allowance another plus.

The Grade One Mares Novice Hurdle (3.20) was taken by Honeysuckle two years ago and while there’s unlikely to be anything of that class this time around, Skyace (e/w) can add yet another chapter to her amazing rags to riches story.

Bought from Mullins for just £600 after failing to land a bumper in three attempts, she has prospered under John ‘Shark’ Hanlon and was far from disgraced in fourth in the Grade Two Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Several of those in behind that day meet again but with Grade Three and Listed honours already on her CV this season, Jody McGarvey may be able to add a fairytale Grade One at a trip which the six-year-old adores.

The Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle (2.50) is Grade Two in name only with a star-studded cast as Mullins bids to land the prize for the seventh time in eight seasons with Echoes In Rain leading a Closutton trio. Victory for M C Muldoon, owned by Willie’s wife Jackie and ridden by son Patrick, would be a sweet one but Echoes In Rain is a more likely winner despite having something to prove on ratings.

Paul Townend’s mount had subsequent County Hurdle winner Belfast Banter well in arrears when easily landing a Grade Two Novice Hurdle at Naas in February and can get the better of Listed scorer Thedevilscoachman and Paddy Corkery’s Master McShee.

Gentlemansgame, a fine second in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival, can prove best in the Grade Two Colm Quinn BMW Novice Hurdle (3.50) for the combination of Mouse Morris and Rachael Blackmore while today’s Listed Mares Chase (2.20) is a juicy clash between Mares’ Chase runner-up Elimay and Kim Muir winner Mount Ida.

Elimay is favoured to get her head in front for Mullins and Mark Walsh while Thosedaysaregone (e/w), formerly trained by Charles Byrnes but now with Robbie Burns, can make the frame under Kevin Brouder despite carrying top-weight in the €80,000 RYBO Handicap Hurdle (4.05).

