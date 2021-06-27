Santa Barbara can have her day for O’Brien

Two trainers account for five of the eight runners in this afternoon’s Group 1 Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, but Aidan O’Brien is not one of them.

O’Brien has just one contestant in pursuit of a sixth triumph in the race, which would put him in the slipstream of Vincent O’Brien.

Santa Barbara is said to be on a retrieval mission now, which is as clear an illustration of unnuanced analysis as you will ever get. The daughter of Camelot has run three times in her life and is being judged extremely negatively by virtue of her second and third appearances being in Classics.

In that context, with just a comfortable mile maiden triumph at HQ last September under her belt, the one-and-a-quarter-length fourth behind stablemate Mother Earth in the English 1000 Guineas was a magnificent run.

Next up was the Epsom Oaks, where she travelled well for a long way before fading to fifth behind another stablemate, the wide-margin victor Snowfall. Ryan Moore was on board on both those occasions, as he is today.

The criticism comes in the context of expectations, which were raised by her conditioner’s gushing praise of her homework prior to Newmarket. Just because she did not sprout wings should not detract from the fact that in Epsom she appeared to know a lot more about racing than in the Guineas, where she had run a stormer and just didn’t see out the trip.

This drop back to 10 furlongs looks ideally suited on what we have seen to date.

Shale is another three-year-old who might be inaccurately inserted in the ‘disappointing’ category.

Donnacha O’Brien’s Moyglare Stud Stakes victor had a lovely reappearance when two and a half lengths back in fifth in the Ballylinch Stud 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown. She was nowhere in the Coronation Stakes but her inability to act on soft ground, not to mind the heavy at Ascot, is well established.

This is a very quick reappearance following that slog, but given she wasn’t actually involved at the business end and Gavin Ryan eased her down in the closing stages, she could be a contender back on good ground.

Jessica Harrington is the most represented trainer, with three runners, and she gets to call on champion jockey Colin Keane for Oodnadatta, who we are seeing for the first time since failing to contend in the Breeders’ Cup Fillies’ Turf at Keeneland last November.

Tom Madden will be on Silence Please, who has group-placed form and was fourth in the German Oaks last year, but when it came to picking Cayenne Pepper, Shane Foley did not have to think too long.

Runner-up in last year’s renewal, behind the appropriately-named Magical, she then went on to finish second in the Irish Oaks before scoring in the Group 2 Blandford Stakes by four lengths, with Joseph O’Brien’s Thundering Nights, who reopposes here, another length and a half back in third.

Like Oodnadatta, Cayenne Pepper failed to land a blow at the Breeders’ Cup, but she has had the cobwebs blown away by a fourth-place finish on heavy ground in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. The better ground will suit and she is proven over track and trip.

Willie McCreery saddles Insinuendo and Epona Plays, both of which were supplemented last week for €25,000.

Like Santa Barbara, Insinuendo has run just three times. Though nowhere near as highly tried since her success on juvenile debut, also last September, the Gleneagles filly comes into this off a convincing Group 3 triumph in the Blue Wind Stakes and Declan McDonogh renews acquaintances.

Billy Lee sticks with Epona Plays, who has been in tremendous form, in pursuit of a hat-trick after landing the spoils in the Group 3 Park Express Stakes at Naas, and the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh, when Lee did the steering. Her best form is on soft ground, however.

It should be a wonderful contest and Cayenne Pepper will be very hard to beat, but this could be the day for Santa Barbara, who was bred by the trainer’s wife Annemarie and is a half-sister to Iridessa, who won this race in 2019. Insinuendo might be each-way value at greater odds.

Overall, it is a tremendous card to bring the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival to a conclusion, with two Group 2s, three handicaps including the €100,000 Paddy Power Rockingham and €50,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ragusa, and two maidens completing the programme.

Cheerupsleepyjean is the one to beat in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes but had a hard race when third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. It seems a big ask for a juvenile filly to back up so quickly, though she is obviously delivering the right signals to daydream believers, trainer Fozzy Stack and jockey Chris Hayes.

If she does run below par, Joseph O’Brien and Declan McDonogh might pick up the pieces with Velocidad.

Sunchart is taken to run another very big race for the father-and-son Andy Slatterys in the Group 2 Comer Group International Curragh Cup, while the ultra-consistent Lord Raider, trained in Yorkshire by Tipperary native John Quinn, will take a lot of beating in the Rockingham with Moore on his back, Homer Scott’s deployment of red-hot seven-pound claimer Cian MacRedmond adding to Strong Johnson’s lustre as a viable each-way alternative.