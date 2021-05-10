Samcro on a retrieval mission in Killarney after ‘sinus problem’ as connections eye tilt at Galway Plate

Samcro, pictured with Jack Kennedy up alongside Paul Townend on Easy Game at Down Royal last October, headlines a classy field in this evening’s An Riocht Chase at Killarney. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Dual Cheltenham Festival winner Samcro headlines a classy field in this evening’s An Riocht Chase at Killarney.

Once touted as a potential Gold Cup winner, the nine-year-old arrives on a retrieval mission, having pulled up on his two most recent outings, including in the Ryanair Chase.

If connections were hoping for a straightforward task before the Galway Plate, they may have been surprised by the quality they are up against in this two-and-a-half-mile Grade Three.

Willie Mullins has declared Cilaos Emery, Easy Game, Robin Des Foret and Unexcepted, while Peter Fahey’s summer specialist Peregrine Run, winner of the race for the last two years, is also in opposition.

“For a so-called ‘summer race’, it is very good,” said Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for Gigginstown House Stud who own Samcro. “We’re hoping he’s over the sinus problem he had at Cheltenham – he had very bad sinuses there, which might explain how he ran.

“What happens next I suppose depends on how he runs, but the Galway Plate would be something we’d look at. He’s in during the summer because it’s been very hard to get a clear run with him through the winter. Hopefully he’s in better shape during the summer.”

Much like Samcro, Darver Star is another decent performer bidding to recapture his best having lost his way over the larger obstacles.

After a couple of disappointing runs over fences, Gavin Cromwell’s nine-year-old was back over hurdles at Punchestown but never got competitive behind Honeysuckle in that festival’s Champion Hurdle. However, the Sliabh Luachra Hurdle looks a big drop in class for him and he should have too much pace for his rivals, most notable Snow Falcon.

At Killarney yesterday, Rachael Blackmore continued on her winning ways courtesy of a 33/1 treble.

Having landed the opening maiden hurdle on Mr Tambourine Man (11/4) for John Halley, she took the staying novice chase on Henry de Bromhead’s Cavalry Master (2/1) before teaming up with the same trainer to claim the mares’ beginners chase aboard Gin On Lime (15/8).

Feature event on the card, the Kelly Farm Modernisation Handicap Hurdle worth €40,000, went to Noel Meade’s Jesse Evans (9/2) which saw off Hannon by half a length under Seán Flanagan.