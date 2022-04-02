Sacred Bridge to bounce back to best with Classics in sight

Grand Nationals at Aintree and Fairyhouse may be just around the corner, but there’s no getting away from the Flat this weekend as the new season kicks into gear with Classic clues on offer at Leopardstown today.

Sacred Bridge was four from four – including an impressive Group Three victory at the Curragh – before an off-colour display when going off a hot favourite in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on her last start as a juvenile.

The Group Three Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial (3.10) offers the perfect opportunity for Ger Lyons’ charge to get back on track under champion rider Colin Keane ahead of a season where lofty targets lie ahead.

With the Meath trainer reporting the daughter of Bated Breath to be in “great order”, her last start is excused as a blip as she steps up to seven furlongs for the first time with race conditions in her favour as she receives 3lbs from chief rival Agartha.

The Group Three PW McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes (3.45) has been dominated by Aidan O’Brien with the last four renewals going his way but Bluegrass and stablemate Scriptwriter are overlooked.

This may come down to a rematch between the Dermot Weld-trained Duke De Sessa and Donnacha O’Brien’s Piz Badile. Duke De Sessa finished the better to shade their previous meeting when taking a Group Three at this track last October, but it was hard not to be impressed with Piz Badile when only going down by half a length on just his second start.

Given that the Ulysses colt didn’t have a smooth passage up the inside rail and he has a 3lb turn at the weights on this occasion, Piz Badile may be the one to side with under Gavin Ryan if he can continue to improve with a winter under his belt.

The Listed Cork Stakes (3.12) is a fascinating affair with 112-rated pair of Logo Hunter and Mooneista colliding, but tomorrow is all about jumps with a smashing card at Fairyhouse led by two Grade Two contests.

The awardsandgifts.ie Novice Hurdle (3.30) looks like being dominated by a trio from Willie Mullins, with Berkshire Royal the chosen mount of Paul Townend, but Falcon Eight is a rare jumps runner for Weld and may prove a class above.

Last year’s Chester Cup winner was pulled out of the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham due to a significant change in going, but this should be far more to his liking and the seven-year-old is open to bags of improvement with Jack Kennedy in the plate.

Mullins has landed seven of the last eight renewals of the Tom Quinlan Electrical Novice Hurdle (4.05), but his three-pronged effort may come up short as Gordon Elliott’s The Tide Turns is set to bounce back from a Cheltenham no-show with a 14lb pull from Flame Bearer too much for Pat Doyle’s charge to overcome.