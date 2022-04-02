| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sacred Bridge to bounce back to best with Classics in sight

Dermot Weld has a rare jumps runner in Falcon Eight at Fairyhouse. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dermot Weld has a rare jumps runner in Falcon Eight at Fairyhouse. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Dermot Weld has a rare jumps runner in Falcon Eight at Fairyhouse. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Dermot Weld has a rare jumps runner in Falcon Eight at Fairyhouse. Photo: Cody Glenn/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Grand Nationals at Aintree and Fairyhouse may be just around the corner, but there’s no getting away from the Flat this weekend as the new season kicks into gear with Classic clues on offer at Leopardstown today.

Sacred Bridge was four from four – including an impressive Group Three victory at the Curragh – before an off-colour display when going off a hot favourite in the Group One Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on her last start as a juvenile.

Most Watched

Privacy