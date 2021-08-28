Ryan Moore on the move again as Ballydoyle aim to land lucrative US prize with Japan

Ryan Moore continues to clock up plenty of frequent-flyer miles, with Ballydoyle’s retained rider off to the US tonight as Japan bids to bounce back to his best in a lucrative Grade One at Saratoga.

Aidan O’Brien has never hidden the lofty opinion which he holds the Galileo colt in, and the €640,000 Sword Dancer Stakes (10.25) looks likely to be one of the five-year-old’s final starts before heading off to the breeding shed.

Japan was pushed to the pin of his collar to just hold on in a Leopardstown Group Three last month, but Moore has confidence that he can put his best foot forward on a sounder surface.

“The ground went for him in the Coronation Cup and again in the Hardwicke when it came up soft. He just doesn’t operate to the same level when it’s soft. With this race in mind, we dropped him back to 1m1f at Leopardstown the last day,” Moore said in his Betfair blog.

“He did it well there and I thought he was always holding off the late closers. That will have sharpened him up. Hopefully the ground has dried out following some recent bad weather in the area. If it has, then my guy will give a good very account of himself.”

It’s certainly the calm before an autumn storm closer to home with today’s Flat card at Navan the sole Irish meeting this weekend and there isn’t too much to get excited about outside of the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden (2.32).

Willie McCreery’s Pepper Streak sets a good standard having made the frame on both starts – most recently when second at Naas six days ago – but Obtain may be the one for the in-form Ger Lyons.

Lyons’ juvenile crop have been in scintillating form in recent weeks and the Juddmonte-owned filly, out of Oasis Dream, could prove to be a cut above under Colin Keane while Ireland’s champion rider can also take the closing handicap (4.50) on Tom McCourt’s Dollar Value.