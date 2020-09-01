Ryan Moore flies in to quarantine for 14 days to take part in Irish Champions Weekend

Aidan O'Brien will be able to call on Ryan Moore for Irish Champions Weekend on September 12/13 after the English jockey flew to Ireland after racing at Goodwood on Saturday in adherence with Covid-19 quarantine guidelines.

Ballydoyle's No 1 jockey has not ridden in Ireland this season amid Coronavirus restrictions but that looks set to change on Saturday week with the 36-year-old ready to partner a host of Group One horses for O'Brien.

Talking on his Betfair blog, Moore explained the reasons for his quick escape from Goodwood last weekend and the solitude he faces as he serves his 14 days in isolation.

"As people travelling from the UK to Ireland currently have to quarantine on arrival for 14 days, I flew over immediately after racing at Goodwood last Saturday afternoon so that I could ride at the Irish Champions Weekend," Moore said.

"It means that I am stuck in a house on my own for a fortnight, but it is well worth that small hardship. It has obviously been a touch frustrating on a personal level watching so many of our stars winning in Ireland this season, while I have had to stay at home.

"It is not just missing out on the likes of the Classic winners like Santiago in the Irish Derby and Peaceful in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, but it is getting to know the youngsters and other horses, too. There is no substitute for getting a first-hand feel for all of the horses, as I always say.

"There is only so much a form book, or a video, can tell you. Not that I can even ride out while I am over here, but hopefully Aidan has lined up a strong team for the meeting."

Read More

Moore believes it makes "total sense" to sit on the sidelines for two weeks in order to feature on Irish Champions Weekend – which commences at Leopardstown on Saturday week and concludes the next day at the Curragh – given the talent at O'Brien's disposal.

"The Irish Champions Weekend is so important that it made total sense for me to come over. It is a major meeting that you always want to be part of. It is a shame that there will be no one on track, but it is a fantastic programme of racing with top-class horses," he said.

"Last year I was lucky enough to have a treble at Leopardstown, with Magical the star of the show in the Irish Champion Stakes, while Love and Fairyland gave me a Group One double at Curragh on the Sunday.

"I am not sure what I will be riding yet but I imagine the likes of Magical, Japan, Peacefully, Fancy Blue and Battleground, and plenty of others besides, will all be in the mix.

"I am also not certain what I am going to do on my own for the next 10 days or so but it is no big deal in the grand scheme of things, and at least the prospect of riding on two of Ireland’s best, most important and prestigious days in the Flat calendar will hopefully make the time go quicker."

Online Editors