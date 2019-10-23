Ryan Moore confident that Magic Wand can end wait for Group One glory in Cox Plate

Moore was out of luck last weekend when Ten Sovereigns trailed in last in The Everest – the world's richest turf race – but he's hoping for a change of fortunes aboard Magic Wand in the €3 million event.

Moore missed last Saturday's Qipco Champion Stakes victory on Magical but has fond memories of the Cox Plate as O'Brien was the last trainer to land the Moonee Valley highlight prior to Winx’s unprecedented four-in-a-row when they combined with Adelaide in 2014.

Moore partnered Magic Wand in a gallop at Werribee today and expects the four-year-old to give another good showing this weekend, although she has been unable to get her head in front at the highest level during her 18-race career.

The six-time Group One runner-up is one of the leading lights with many Moore hoping that she can break her top-flight duck, although he rates Japanese raider Lys Gracieux as a major danger.

"She came through her routine exercise in good shape and will be in good shape on Saturday. She's never won a Group One and this is arguably the biggest weight-for-age race in Australia so she's got to improve a little bit to be winning," Moore said.

"She has run some very good races behind some of the best horses like Magical in Ireland and Bricks And Mortar in the Arlington Million. She's got to improve a little bit more but it's probably a fairly even sort of race.

"The Japanese mare (Lys Gracieux) is possibly a little bit above them all, but she (Magic Wand) has drawn nicely (in stall three) and hopefully she can run well."

Online Editors