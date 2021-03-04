Russell rules out hands-on role in Elliott yard

Davy Russell has poured cold water on "totally unfounded" rumours that he is poised to take up a hands-on role in Gordon Elliott's powerful training operation.

Elliott is before the referrals committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) tomorrow with his training licence at stake after a shocking photo emerged last weekend of the Grand National-winning trainer sitting on a dead horse.

There was speculation that three-time Irish champion jumps jockey Russell, a close confidant of Elliott and currently sidelined with a serious neck injury, could form part of a team to oversee affairs at his Meath yard, but he has dismissed such talk.

"I don't know anything about it and it's totally unfounded. I haven't been approached in any way shape or form, I haven't been approached by the Turf Club or by Gordon or by anyone," Russell told the Irish Independent.

"The only job I have is that I speak to a lot of owners and I ride horses and that's my main priority."

Legendary trainer Ted Walsh believes Elliott should voluntarily hand in his licence and take a sabbatical from racing to "get his life back in order" after the heartbreak of watching stable stars like Envoi Allen depart his Longwood base.

"You know maybe he should, maybe he should take a break and give it in," Walsh told ‘Today with Claire Byrne' on RTÉ Radio One. "Maybe he should say, 'I'll take six months or 12 months of a sabbatical' and take a breather and see if he'll get his life back in order and get himself back in order.

"People will castigate him for what he did and it was terrible, but I hope mentally that he can be strong enough to get over it. It's a huge blow to see your whole life crumbling down like a deck of cards in front of you. He needs to make sure he is OK. It’s easy to put a nail in a fella’s coffin and kick him when he’s down.”

