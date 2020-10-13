Russell and Kennedy out for 'a number of weeks'

Davy Russell could face a lengthy spell off the track after sustaining a neck injury in a nasty fall at Limerick on Sunday while Jack Kennedy is also sidelined "for a number of weeks" as a result of a shoulder injury following a spill at the same meeting.

Russell parted ways with Charles Byrnes' Doctor Duffy in the Munster National and precautionary X-rays at University Hospital Limerick showed that the 41-year-old had fractured his C6 vertebrae.

The Cork rider, who guided Tiger Roll to successive Aintree Grand National wins in 2018-'19, had just returned after aggravating an old back injury but he now faces a decent chunk of time out of action.

Kennedy's injury nightmare also continued when the Kerry jockey fell from Joseph O'Brien's Etincelle Lioterie in yesterday's opening Listed Novice Hurdle at the Patrickswell track with X-rays showing that the Dingle pilot fractured his left collarbone.

Kennedy recently returned following seven months out after suffering a broken leg in February and the pair's injuries will see leading trainer Gordon Elliott without his top riders as the jumps season begins to kick into gear, although the Meath handler is likely to call on Keith Donoghue's services even more in their absence.

"Davy Russell sustained a neck injury and has a fracture of his C6 vertebrae and Jack Kennedy fractured his left collarbone," Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) Senior Medical Officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said of their injuries yesterday. "Unfortunately, they will both be out for a number of weeks."

Irish Independent