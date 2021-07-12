Rule of ‘Laws’ in French showpiece for Condon

Ken Condon’s Laws Of Indices sprung a big surprise to land yesterday’s Group One Haras d’Etreham Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Olivier Peslier had the 28/1 outsider prominent throughout in the centre of the course and then held off a series of challengers on all sides in the final two furlongs, leading home an Irish one-two by a head from Joseph O’Brien’s Thunder Moon.

For Condon, this was a third Group One victory – following Romanised’s successes in the 2018 Irish 2,000 Guineas and 2019 Jacques le Marois at this course.

Laws Of Indices had to be very tough, stepping back up in trip and winning for the first time since springing an even bigger surprise in the Group Two Railway Stakes at the Curragh 12 months ago. He proved himself again, though, to see off Thunder Moon with Andre Fabre’s joint-favourite Midtown another length and a half back in third.

Condon was delighted that the ambitious plan had paid off, with a horse he knew was still improving.

“It’s just a dream result, fantastic,” said the Curragh handler. “He got a super ride, an uncontested lead – and when he got there still travelling well, I knew he should be in the shake-up. I think he was headed, and he fought back at the end. So it’s brilliant.”

Laws Of Indices was winless in his previous six starts, but Condon had not lost belief in him and is now eyeing up further overseas prizes.

“Maybe the (Prix de la) Foret I’d say – you’d just hope that Longchamp at that time of year is not too deep. It can go either way, but I don’t think he wants extremes. With a horse like him you’d look at a Breeders’ Cup Mile as well, because you need pace there.”

Laws Of Indices’ victory was the first of an Irish double on the card as Jessica Harrington’s Loch Lein also claimed the Listed Prix Armandine in the hands of Stephane Pasquier. The 6/1 shot hit the front at the furlong pole and knuckled down well to see off Pamouschana by a length.

In the opening five-furlong Listed event for juveniles, Choux (9/2) was a neck winner for Welsh trainer David Evans.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​