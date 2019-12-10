Ruby hails Mullins for focusing on 'big picture' with stable stars

Anyone watching the gallops after racing at Punchestown on Sunday would have noticed that the 40-year-old was front and centre aboard Chacun Pour Soi as a host of Willie Mullins' top stars went through their paces.

Had things worked out differently, Chacun Pour Soi's scintillating victory in the Ryanair Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival in May could have been Walsh's last competitive ride but that honour went to Kemboy a day earlier in the Gold Cup.

While there are few achievements that eluded him throughout a glittering career, there's a glint in Walsh's eye when asked what horse he will miss partnering most this season.

The Kildare native didn't get the chance to ride the seven-year-old on the track but he feels he could be something special, especially having seen his rude health at the weekend.

"Chacun Pour Soi will run at Christmas and he looked brilliant last year. The form of his races looks very solid, particularly Punchestown when you see what Defi Du Seuil has done so he's very exciting," Walsh said.

He is a 4/1 chance to end the Closutton maestro's wait for a Champion Chase triumph at Cheltenham next March but Walsh knows that a lot of water will pass under the bridge between now and the Cotswolds.

Not prone to hyperbole, the Kildare native is philosophical when it comes to the exceptional quality of this season's jumps fare thus far and the prospect of more exciting duels.

"It's the same as every year, we need all the horses to stay sound. If you take three or four horses out of that with niggly problems, all of a sudden you're thinking, 'What happened?'

"That's what every season needs, every horse to stay in one piece. By having a wetter season hopefully that will be made a lot easier. Last year was a freak, I can never remember anything like that before."

Absurdly dry weather tested the patience of many trainers with ground going against many of their stable stars and Walsh highlights Un De Sceaux's brave display when second in Saturday's Tingle Creek as a lesson in patience and longevity.

"It didn't suit the public all the time (the weather preventing many big guns from racing) but you have to look at the big picture. It is a business at the end of the day and you have to try and mind what you have and make it last for as long you can.

"Un De Sceaux was brilliant, he's a wonderful horse and he ran his heart out again. Hopefully there'll be another day in him. He's been well trained and that's part of the skill of it to get the longevity out of horses too."

Walsh still assists Mullins a couple of days a week but he is very cognisant of his changed role with Paul Townend - reigning champion jumps jockey and blazing a trail again with 63 winners already on the board - now the first jockey in Closutton.

"I'm there and I give a hand where I can. I don't want to stand on Paul's toes either. It's his job now and he has to make decisions, he's well able for it and he's doing a good job," Walsh said of his successor.

Indo Sport