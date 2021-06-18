O’Brien’s Mother Earth set for Ascot ‘Coronation’

Aidan O’Brien is in the enviable position of being able to run two 1,000 Guineas winners in Mother Earth and Empress Josephine in today’s Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mother Earth was ridden by Frankie Dettori to victory at Newmarket, where Ryan Moore preferred Santa Barbara, and she subsequently went on to finish second in the French equivalent.

Empress Josephine, meanwhile, caused something of a surprise in the Irish Guineas and has been supplemented for this assignment.

“Mother Earth is very well. We were happy with her in the Guineas (at Newmarket) and at Longchamp. We thought this race was really going to suit her,” said O’Brien. “She’s versatile enough fast ground or easy ground).

“Empress Josephine won her maiden very well, then disappointed next time on fast ground over seven furlongs in Leopardstown but we think it was the pace. It was too strong and she got caught in the middle of it.

Richard Hannon’s impressive Newbury maiden winner Snow Lantern could be the main danger. O’Brien’s hope in the Kind Edward VII Stakes, the Mediterranean, may have to play second fiddle to the William Haggas-trained Alenquer. Alenquer’s hard-fought Sandown defeat of subsequent impressive Epsom Derby winner Adayar is hard for punters to ignore.

It is hard to get away from the fact that – even allowing for the steep upward curve of the giant Adayar – the most recent racecourse evidence from Alenquer puts him in the same bracket at least as a horse who first ran another fair trial at Lingfield and then went on to win the Derby emphatically by almost five lengths.