Manning shows his ‘Flare’ for Bolger in Palace raid

Poetic Flare ridden by jockey Kevin Manning wins the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Weighing-room veterans Frankie Dettori and Kevin Manning hailed the return of crowds back to Royal Ascot as they scooped the two top mile prizes on day one.

Manning (54) steered the battle-hardened Poetic Flare to a convincing victory from Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega in the St James’s Palace Stakes for his father-in-law Jim Bolger.

It was just 45 days since the same combination combined to lift the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, with the horse also showing his toughness by running in both the French and Irish 2,000 Guineas in between, not to mention at Leopardstown in April.

“You can hear the shouting and congratulating – it’s nice,” said Manning. “It’s not what been used to for the last year or so. It’s great to have people cheering from the stands again.”

Speaking from his home in Coolullen, Co Carlow, Bolger paid tribute to the horse, whose sire Dawn Approach won this race in 2013. “That was what I expected. He’s improved so much. He’s extremely hardy and can take it all.”

After finishing second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas behind stablemate Mac Swiney, it seemed as though Poetic Flare might miss Royal Ascot. “I needed a break to think about it more than the horse did,” said Bolger. “Then I thought everything is looking good for Royal Ascot and we just carried on. He is exceptional. I haven’t had one that takes everything he’s taken.”

Dettori (50) took his tally at the showpiece fixture to 74 when getting the perfect start on one of the bankers of the week, Palace Pier, in the opening Queen Anne Stakes.

The pair’s margin of victory, a length and a half over Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez, may not have screamed out a 2/7 shot but it was as smooth as silk.



Negotiating four-and-a-quarter miles round Aintree was a doddle compared to two-and-a-half miles on the level round Ascot for Rachael Blackmore on Willie Mullins’ 5/2 market leader Cape Gentleman in the Ascot Stakes.

She met every traffic light on red to finish fifth behind shock 66/1 winner Reshoun which just held off the late charge of the favourite’s luckless stablemate MC Muldoon which, under Ryan Moore, failed to reel in the winner by a short head.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]