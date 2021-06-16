‘Lord’ can end reign of Love at Royal Ascot

Aidan O'Brien will be hoping his all-conquering filly Love can also deliver at Royal Ascot today, but it won't be easy

Love is all around at Royal Ascot as Aidan O'Brien takes the wraps off his all-conquering filly in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes (4.20), but she may not have it all her own way today.

There is no doubting her class, but the daughter of Galileo faces an ultra-competitive Group One field on her first start since bagging a third top-level success in a row when landing the Yorkshire Oaks 300 days ago.

Ryan Moore's mount, joined by stablemate Armory after his Huxley Stakes win at Chester, will need to be at her best when facing males for the first time in her career, with last year's winner Lord North set to lay down the gauntlet under Frankie Dettori.

John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old looked as good as ever in March when landing the Dubai Turf at Meydan, despite bursting blood vessels, and he may edge a fascinating renewal of the €800,000 feature.

Six of the 14 runners in the Queen's Vase (3.05) are trained in Ireland, with O'Brien's smart stayer Wordsworth the one to beat in a contest which also sees a high-profile JP McManus runner, with Naas winner Benaud taking his chance for Joseph O'Brien.

Another Group Two could be a red-letter day for Ben Coen, with the Tipperary jockey partnering the Johnny Murtagh-trained Champers Elysees in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (3.40). The Elzaam filly must bounce back to her Group One-winning form, though.

Stable kingpin Castle Star may have stayed at home, but Fozzy Stack does saddle Cheerupsleepyjean for the Queen Mary Stakes (2.30), and there is much Irish interest in the Group Two.

Aidan O'Brien saddles the aptly named Yet in a rare prize that is absent from his CV – son Donnacha also sends over Orinoco River, while Harmony Rose lines up for Ken Condon. Leading jumps trainer Gavin Cromwell goes up against Flat's finest with Quick Suzy.

Irish raiders have landed two Royal Hunt Cup (5.0) wins in the last five years, and there is strong representation with Noel Meade's Layfayette, Adrian McGuinness' Bowerman and Jessica Harrington's Pepperoni Pete.

Aidan O'Brien's Amalfi Coast looks the best Irish chance in the Windsor Castle Stakes (5.35), as Michael O'Callaghan's Admiral D also vies for the Listed prize. Exciting apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle takes a valuable 3lbs off Joseph O'Brien's So I Told You in the concluding handicap (6.10).