Royal Ascot tips: Day 3 best bets and seven horses to watch on Gold Cup day

Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.

On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.

The legendary Italian jockey, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong ahead of retirement at the end of the year, endured a frustrating start to the week, with a nine-day ban handed out for careless riding while riding the King’s horse Saga.

On Wednesday, however, he roared back to clinch victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Ascot 2023 and the best tips.

When is Royal Ascot 2023 and how can I watch?

Royal Ascot 2023 starts on Tuesday 20 June and runs through to Saturday 24 June at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire.

Luckily for Irish racing fans Royal Ascot will be broadcasted on free-to-air on Virgin Media 1 starting at 1:30 each race day. Sky Sports Racing will also provide additional coverage of the races for those who subscribe to Sky, with a live stream available to subscribers on Sky Go.

Day 3 betting tips

Legendary Irish jockey Ruby Walsh takes a look at the best bets on Day 3 for Paddy Power.

14:30 – Noche Magica (NAP)

15:05 – Bertinelli

15:40 – Al Asifah

16:20 – Eldar Eldarov

17:00 – Carracci (each way)

17:35 – Torito

18:10 – Accidental Agent (each way)

Analysis

14:30 – NOCHE MAGICA (NAP)

“I’m with Noche Magica. This race is all pace and all speed and he’s got that. He won at Cork first time out and he finished second at the Curragh last month. Paddy Twomey is having a brilliant season and he’s a great price.”

15:05 – BERTINELLI

“I’m going to stick with Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien, so I’m on Bertinelli. He ran really well at Newbury last time out and he’s going to improve. He could be one of Aidan’s runners that becomes a Group horse.”

15:40 – AL ASIFAH

“I’m going to stick with Al Asifah. She’s not a good price but you can’t get value in every race! She is the most likely winner and she will land her hat-trick.”

16:20 – ELDAR ELDAROV

“This year’s Gold Cup is probably a bit more open than it’s been in recent years. Coltrane is probably the right favourite but I’m going to go against him and I’m with last year’s St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov. He finished second on his seasonal reappearance at York but the form has held up. He can show improvement as he’s only a four-year-old.”

17:00 – CARRACCI (EACH WAY)

“I’m taking Carracci – and Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien again – at a big price. He ran well in the 2000 Guineas trial at Leopardstown but things didn’t go his way at the Curragh last time out. He’s unexposed and Ryan is red hot at the moment, he can’t do anything wrong.”

17:35 – TORITO

“Frankie Dettori is on the wrong one for me as I fancy Torito to beat Epictetus. He got off the mark at Nottingham earlier this year and he comes here on the back of his winning handicap debut at Epsom. He’ll do me!”

18:10 – ACCIDENTAL AGENT (EACH WAY)

“I’m going for Accidental Agent at a huge price. He’s back down to a mark of 101 and he has form at Ascot. I’m going to have a go at him.”

Royal Ascot 2023 race card

Thursday, June 22

Norfolk Stakes - 2:30pm

King George V Stakes - 3:05pm

Ribblesdale Stakes - 3:40pm

Gold Cup - 4:20pm

Britannia Stakes - 5pm

Hampton Court Stakes - 5:35pm

Buckingham Palace Stakes - 6:10pm

Friday, June 23

Albany Stakes - 2:30pm

Commonwealth Cup - 3:05pm

Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes - 3:40pm

Coronation Stakes - 4:20pm

Sandringham Stakes - 5pm

King Edward VII Stakes - 5:35pm

Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes - 6:10pm

Saturday, June 24