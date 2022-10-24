Rock Of Gibraltar - horse at centre of fall-out between Alex Ferguson and Man Utd's former owners - dies of heart failure

Rock of Gibraltar, with Mick Kinnane up, race clear on their way to winning the Entenmann's Irish 2000 Guineas at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare bakc in May 2002. Photo: Sportsfile

Rock Of Gibraltar, the horse that led to a fall-out between Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and the club's owners JP McManus and John Magnier back in 2003, has died of heart failure at the age of 23.

The first horse ever to win seven consecutive Group Ones in the northern hemisphere, he became just as famous for the dispute between then United boss Ferguson and the club's majority shareholders almost 20 years ago that preceded the sale of the club to the Glazer family.

Ferguson began legal proceedings against Magnier in 2003 as the legendary manager co-owned the horse - which had won over €1.4 million in prizemoney - with Magnier’s wife Sue.

The difference of opinion centred around Ferguson's claim that he was entitled to half the stud fees as well as half the prize money.

A settlement was reached in March 2004, with Ferguson accepted a seven-figure fee that was significantly less than he felt he was owed.

Winner of the Grand Criterium and the Dewhurst Stakes in the autumn of his juvenile campaign, the Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Danehill went on to enjoy an exceptional three-year-old season 20 years ago.

After beating stablemate Hawk Wing in the 2000 Guineas, Rock Of Gibraltar went on to carry the colours of part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson to further top-level victories in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and the Prix du Moulin in France.

He rounded off his racing career by finishing a close second to Domedriver in that year's Breeders' Cup Mile at Arlington Park.

At stud he sired a total of 16 Group or Grade One winners including Coral-Eclipse victor Mount Nelson and Golden Jubilee and Haydock Sprint Cup hero Society Rock.

Rock Of Gibraltar was also a notable broodmare sire, with two of his daughters producing two recent 2000 Guineas winner in Kameko and Poetic Flare.

Paddy Fleming, manager at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud, said: "He was healthy and looking great right up to the end.

"He was a fantastic racehorse and a very good sire who will be missed by all the staff here."



