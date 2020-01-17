Robbie Power: Trip the Light fantastic on a Wingin A Prayer

Jessica Harrington sends over what looks to be my best ride in MAGIC OF LIGHT (1.50, Ascot).

All roads lead back to Aintree for Magic Of Light, having been second in the Grand National last year, and it made sense to send her back the same route as last year.

Magic Of Light won this race last year and she seems to be in very, very good form at home.

My only concern would be the very heavy ground, but, that said, if she runs up to anything near her chase rating here she should go close.

In the last race I ride FAUSTINOVICK (4.05, Ascot) and he has to have a chance after a string of placed efforts.

It’s a novice hurdle, but there is no runner in the field that managed to win last time out and I think my lad is up to winning a race like this.

He has been a bit disappointing since his bumper days, but he did have a wind operation and hopefully that will allow him show the ability we know he has.

The big race of the day is the Clarence House Chase and I’m going to pitch with the old favourite UN DE SCEAUX (3.35, Ascot) here.

This will be a cracking rematch between Un De Sceaux and Defi Du Seuil and there wasn’t much between them at Sandown, so I'll go with Willie Mullins's horse to turn the tables this time.

I’m back to Thurles tomorrow where my best chance could be FRENCH DYNAMITE (1.35, Thurles).

Monkfish looks the horse to beat here, but I liked French Dynamite when he won here and although he was a little disappointing at Naas, this is a drop in class.

French Dynamite will learn from Naas and the 2m 6f tomorrow will definitely suit.

WINGIN A PRAYER (1.00, Thurles) was running a nice race at Navan when he fell while still in contention. The trip will probably be a bit sharp for him tomorrow, but it’s not a wonderful race so fingers-crossed he’ll get the day off to a good start.

Another horse that hasn't quite run to his potential recently is POLISHED STEEL (2.10, Thurles), but I'm convinced he'll win a handicap some day and this could be his day.

He took a heavy fall at Punchestown last time out but seems in good form at home since.

The big race looks a high-class renewal and JETZ (3.20, Thurles) can hopefully big up a nice share of the prize money. Real Steel looks the horse that sets the standard.

Ascot - Saturday

1.50 Magic Of Light

3.35 Un De Sceaux

4.05 Faustinovick

Thurles - Sunday

1.00 Wingin A Prayer

1.35 French Dynamite

2.10 Polished Steel (e/w)

3.20 jetz (E/W)

