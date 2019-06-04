Leading jockey Robbie Power is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a back injury in a fall at Ballinrobe last week.

Robbie Power set for spell on the sidelines after fracturing a vertebrae in his back

The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider was partnering the Joseph O'Brien-trained Anywayyoulookatit in a handicap hurdle at the County Mayo venue last Tuesday when his mount was impeded at the first flight.

Power was unseated and having not ridden since, he has now received confirmation of his injuries from his doctor.

Power posted on Twitter: "Just been to see my orthopaedic specialist and unfortunately will be out of action for 4-5 weeks with a fractured T7 vertebrae from fall in Ballinrobe."

