Robbie Power: 'Our West Approach can see off rest of Irish challenge, I wouldn't swap him'

Every weekend is a big one now and it would be nice to keep chalking up the winners, so hopefully this weekend will be no different.

I start at Newbury on Saturday and having ridden there on Friday, I was actually quite surprised to see the ground was quicker than I envisaged it would be.

That isn't ideal for WEST APPROACH (3.00, Newbury) but I don't think it will be a game changer for him and I wouldn't swap him.

I had the choice of all four of Colin's horses in this race and while there is a bit of an Irish challenge to see off, I'm confident West Approach has what it takes.

Despite being a nine-year-old now, I still think that West Approach has plenty more to come now that we have figured out the best way to ride him and he is effectively 5lbs well in as well, which must be an advantage in a race like this.

This is a very prestigious race in the calendar and he is a horse I really enjoy riding.

Willie Mullins won the race with Total Recall a couple of years ago and he is going the same path with Cabaret Queen, but she has taken a fair hike for winning the Munster National and needs another career best here.

Any day you go to the races to sit on a Grade One winner is a good day and RESERVE TANK (12.40, Newbury) would look one of my better chances over the weekend.

This will be his first time tackling three miles (well nearly!) and he is a horse I always thought would stay and I didn't leave Wincanton the last day thinking three miles would be any problem. This looks a nice opportunity for him and hopefully he can do what we expect from him.

Gavin Cromwell sends over JEREMYS FLAME (12.05, Newbury) who has an each way chance. Silver Forever and Floressa seem to be the best of the English and there's not a lot between them but Jeremys Flame ran well behind Daylight Katie last time and should pay for her trip over at least.

We were a little disappointed with Molineaux the last day but it was his first run after a wind operation and sometimes horses improve for that run so hopefully he can today.

At Fairyhouse on Sunday I've picked up a nice spare on CERBERUS (12.30, Fairyhouse) who gets a weight allowance from A Wave Of The Sea and hopefully we can swing it in our favour.

Samcro still has questions to answer in the Drinmore and I'm delighted to get back on RONALD PUMP (1.30, Fairyhouse). The owners were plucky enough to let him take his chance and hopefully they'll be rewarded. Who knows where his improvement will stop.

Fast Buck has to improve on anything he has done over hurdles so far but I won on ABACADABRAS (1.00, Fairyhouse) at Navan and I think over this trip he'll have too many gears for Envoi Allen.

Newbury - SATURDAY

12.05 Jeremys Flame (e/w)

12.40 Reserve Tank

3.00 West Approach

Fairyhouse - SUNDAY

12.30 Cerberus

1.00 Abacadabras

1.30 Ronald Pump (e/w)

TOP PICK: West Approach and Robbie Power winning at Cheltenham

Online Editors