Robbie Power: 'Cheltenham Festival fever is heating up as decision day draws closer'

I ride Slate House (2.25, Cheltenham) in the Cotswolds Chase and I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on here.

Slate House is somewhat unlucky not to be a winner of his last four races but he did win a Grade One in good style at Kempton over Christmas and now Colin Tizzard is stepping him up against some of the best staying chasers in England at the moment.

Slate House is in very, very good form and I think the step up to 3m 1f will suit him and this race should help us know where we stand with the RSA Chase.

I suppose if Slate House was to finish second or third on Saturday he'll probably shorten for the RSA Chase but I wouldn't swap him.

Hopefully things go a bit smoother for Harry Senior (3.00, Cheltenham) on Saturday.

It was very frustrating in Warwick a couple of weeks ago when he got loose going to the start, but he has a lot of things in his favour on Saturday.

This race will guide us towards the Ballymore or the Albert Bartlett at the Festival. I think this 2m 4f trip on Saturday is his ideal distance at the moment.

Harry Senior won nicely at Chepstow when stepping up in trip and he ran well over shorter before that so I'm looking forward to it.

My other ride on the day is Ainchea (4.10, Cheltenham) who has had an awful lot of problems, but if he can return to 80 per cent of the ability he showed a couple of seasons ago, he'll win a race of this nature. He definitely has a solid each-way chance today.

I don't think the Cleeve Hurdle is a penalty kick for Paisley Park (3.35, Cheltenham) because If The Cap Fits will be there to keep him honest, but I do think the favourite will just edge it.

I return for Naas tomorrow where my best chance is January Jets (2.40, Naas) in the maiden hurdle.

He was a little disappointing at Christmas, but hopefully he can bounce back from that this weekend after a good debut run. The Big Getaway is the horse to beat but we like January Jets and he is up to winning a maiden of this nature.

Ronald Pump (2.10, Naas) ran a blinder with top weight in a Pertemps Qualifier at Christmas and although he bumps into Carefully Selected here, I think the step up in trip will suit and his confidence will be up after that run over hurdles.

Carefully Selected is a class act, but if there is any chink, we'll be there to take advantage.

Cheltenham

2.25 Slate House

3.00 Harry Senior

3.35 Paisley Park

4.10 Ainchea

Naas

2.10 Ronald Pump

2.40 January Jets

