Robbie Dunne’s career in doubt after landmark ruling in Frost case

Irish jockey Robbie Dunne was last night facing up to being banned from racing for a minimum of 15 months for his seven-month campaign of sexist bullying against Bryony Frost – but the decision looks to have split the racing game in Britain.

A disciplinary panel bitterly attacked the “coercive” culture of weighing rooms as they ruled Frost was targeted with “foul and misogynistic” abuse.

In a landmark ruling for the sport, Dunne was found guilty of all four main charges and handed an 18-month suspension for each offence, to run concurrently.

The final three months of his ban will be suspended while authorities monitor his future behaviour around Frost. Given he is already 36, Dunne may struggle to ride at elite level again.

After a ruling damning “dangerous bullying” and “a promise to cause harm” from Kildare native Dunne, Frost, Britain’s most successful woman jump jockey, said she would “take a few days” of reflection.

“I would like to thank every individual, including the racing public, that has supported me, not only during the last couple of weeks, but throughout,” she said.

Frost, the panel found, had been “truthful, careful and compelling” in whistleblowing which “broke the code” of her secretive industry.

The 26-year-old had broken down in tears frequently as she described her turmoil during five days of evidence at the BHA’s headquarters in High Holborn in London.

“Hateful” attacks from Dunne, a less successful jockey, included him allegedly exposing himself outside a sauna while boasting about conquests with other women. The BHA accused him of a “dog whistle” attempt to “victim blame” Frost during one of his fiercest attacks on her following the death of his horse, Cillian’s Well.

But last night in a pointed statement, the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) rejected claims of a “rancid” weighing-room culture.

The remark about a “rancid” culture in the weighing room was made in closing submissions to the panel on Wednesday by Louis Weston, representing the BHA.

The PJA had previously appealed for the case to be terminated after elements of a preliminary report were leaked to the press, adding it “does not accept the disciplinary panel’s findings in relation to the culture within and collective behaviour of the jump jockeys’ weighing room. It is a grossly inaccurate.”

