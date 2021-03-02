| 3.5°C Dublin

Rob James - the Cheltenham hero who has become racing’s latest villain after disgusting video on dead horse emerges

Rob James pictured after winning the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase on Milan Native, left, with trainer Gordon Elliott, right, on Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival last year Expand

Rob James pictured after winning the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase on Milan Native, left, with trainer Gordon Elliott, right, on Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival last year

Michael Verney

Amateur jockey Rob James enjoyed his finest moment in the saddle when partnering the Gordon Elliott-trained Milan Native to success at last year's Cheltenham Festival, but his reputation lays in ruins today after a video emerged online of him sitting on a dead horse.

James has issued an apology over the disgusting clip, which shows him sitting on top of a dead horse on an unidentified gallop while three other people are shown in close proximity to the deceased five-year-old mare, with the video understood to have been taken on April 30, 2016.

Laughs are audible when James sits on the horse before then patting her as he dismounts with the eight-second video ending and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have immediately launched an investigation into the matter this morning.

