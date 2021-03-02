Rob James - the Cheltenham hero who has become racing’s latest villain after disgusting video on dead horse emerges

Amateur jockey Rob James enjoyed his finest moment in the saddle when partnering the Gordon Elliott-trained Milan Native to success at last year's Cheltenham Festival, but his reputation lays in ruins today after a video emerged online of him sitting on a dead horse.

James has issued an apology over the disgusting clip, which shows him sitting on top of a dead horse on an unidentified gallop while three other people are shown in close proximity to the deceased five-year-old mare, with the video understood to have been taken on April 30, 2016.

Laughs are audible when James sits on the horse before then patting her as he dismounts with the eight-second video ending and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) have immediately launched an investigation into the matter this morning.

This latest Irish racing controversy comes hot on the heels of Elliott being widely condemned after a photo of the leading jumps trainer sitting on a dead horse, while on the phone, at his gallops in 2019 emerged on social media on Saturday.

James, who has partnered 235 point-to-point winners to date, apologised for his "wholly inappropriate and disrespectful" while admitting that he was "heartbroken" by the damage he has caused to the equine industry.

The 28-year-old finished fifth aboard the Colin Bowe-trained King Of Brazil in a Punchestown bumper yesterday and it was with the Wexford trainer, based locally to him, that he commenced his career at the age of 16.

James has enjoyed considerable success for leading point-to-point handlers Donnchadh and Sean Doyle with his first winner between the flags coming in 2012 before being crowned champion novice rider In 2014.

He landed a first Western Region title in the 2019-20 season and has partnered some of jump racing's biggest stars in their early days with Shishkin, Lostintranslation and Topofthegame among his many point-to-point mounts.

James broke new ground last October when sending out his first winner as a point-to-point trainer, but it is his exploits in the saddle that he is best known for with Milan Native, owned by Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud, his biggest success.

"I have always dreamed of this and it is unbelievable," James said after his sole Cheltenham Festival success last March. "The horse took me everywhere and jumped everywhere. Gordon is a genius and I am just grateful to Gigginstown for giving me the ride. I can't believe it."

He would later expand on his friendship with Elliott in an irishracing.com blog: "I know Gordon a long time, we’d be friendly enough and I will often school for him if he asks. I was second in the Thyestes Chase last year for Gigginstown and Gordon, on Alpha Des Obeaux."

Elliott would describe James as "a great fella" in the wake of Milan Native's Festival triumph, he said: "I am delighted for Rob James, who is a great fella. He is one of the top point-to-point riders and a nice fella too."

James had been set to partner Gentle Jolie, trained by Sean Doyle, in the concluding bumper at Gowran Park today before the five-year-old was announced as a non-runner this morning due to "coughing".

He now finds himself at the centre of a public outcry, however, and is the latest villain in one of racing's darkest times.