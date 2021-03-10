Rob James has riders licence suspended after IHRB hearing over dead horse video

Amateur jockey Rob James has had his riders licence suspended for 12 months, with the final eight months of that suspended, following his Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board hearing after the emergence of a video that surfaced of him sitting on top of a dead horse.

James will be out of action for four months as a result and a detailed decision will be published by the IHRB on Thursday.

The hearing took place on Wednesday evening, after the IHRB concluded its investigation into the incident.

Just days after an image of Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott sitting on a dead horse was posted on Twitter, a video of James - who rode the Elliott-trained Milan Native to victory at the Cheltenham Festival last year - emerged on the social media platform.

James has since apologised for his "wholly inappropriate and disrespectful" actions, and said he was "heartbroken by the damage" caused by the video, which was taken in 2016.

Following a referral hearing last Friday, Elliott had his training licence suspended for 12 months, with the last six months of that suspended.





