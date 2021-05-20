Richard Fahey hoping to send Fev Rover for 1,000 Guineas despite complications

Fev Rover is likely to have a second tilt at Classic glory in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Sunday.

A winner at Listed and Group Two level as a juvenile, the Nick Bradley Racing-owned filly ran a fine race in defeat for trainer Richard Fahey in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket – finishing a close third behind Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth.

Coronavirus restrictions make a trip across the Irish Sea a little more complicated than usual, but connections are keen.

Bradley said: “Fev Rover is all good – she worked yesterday (Tuesday) and worked well. “We are going to make a final decision on Thursday morning – but right now, I suspect we’re going to run.

“With the current situation in the world, you don’t really want to be going to Ireland and France if you can help it. That said, this is the last 1,000 Guineas of the season and it looks like a good spot for her.”

If Fev Rover is given the green light for an Irish trip, she will bid to become the first British-trained winner of the race since Just The Judge in 2013.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Newmarket 1,000 Guineas runner-up Saffron Beach will test the water with a racecourse gallop under Adam Kirby at Epsom before her bid for the Cazoo Oaks is confirmed.

Chapple-Hyam had initially intended to take Saffron Beach to the Curragh for this weekend’s Guineas, but that plan was shelved.