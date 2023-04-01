Revich has outside chance to land wide-open Lincoln for Richard Spencer and Hollie Doyle

If studying the form and trying to put up a selection for today’s 22-runner Lincoln Handicap (3.35 Doncaster) seems like a tricky job, I must spare a thought for my predecessors in the Irish Independent back in 1948.

The Lincolnshire, as it was known back then when still staged at the now-defunct Lincoln racecourse, had a record 58 runners that year, and the footage of the race on the British Pathé news is remarkable.

The two tipsters in this paper put up Aigle Royal II and the favourite Clarion III, but it was no shame that they didn’t manage to find the winner in a massive field like that, with the victory going to 33/1 shot Commissar.

He was trained by Arthur Budgett and ridden by Lester Piggott’s cousin Bill Rickaby, who had returned from India the previous day where he’d spent a successful term riding.

These days, the maximum number of runners is 22, but it’s still a lot, and I’ve no problem going for an outsider each-way, with eight of the last 11 winners priced in double figures including Zoffany (28/1) in 2022.

It’s an open renewal once again, and a good case could be made for half the field, but at 50/1 in the early markets, a chance is taken on Revich for Richard Spencer, with Hollie Doyle booked to ride.

He finished mid-division in this last year when rated 95 and sixth the year before off a mark of 96, and performed well when third in the Golden Mile Handicap at Goodwood last year, also off 96.

He’s been rated 95 for his last three races where he’s failed to make an impression, but the handicapper has finally taken action and cut his rating to 93 for today, which should make him competitive and offers the chance of a place at a very nice price.

The Spring Mile Handicap (2.25 Doncaster) is also quite competitive and early odds of 12/1 make appeal for Tropez Power.

He’s improved significantly since moving to John Quinn’s yard in December from Richard Hannon, winning two out of six races on the all-weather.

Second in a decent handicap at Newcastle 15 days ago when rated 91, he comes here with a 5lb penalty – but as this was an early closing race, he will race off his old mark of 85.

He’s due to go up to 92 in the ratings so he could be a pound or two lighter than he should be here under Jason Hart.

The last leg of the European road to the Kentucky Derby takes place at Chelmsford today, and there’s very decent prize-money of £100,000 (€114,000) for the Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes (7.0), with over half of that going to the winner.

Priced around 5/2, Iconic Moment is a worthy favourite for James Tate with Jason Watson on board.

​An outsider in the ante-post Guineas markets, he’s unbeaten in three races including a Listed contest at Lingfield, and although he’s not yet raced beyond seven furlongs, there’s nothing to suggest he won’t be effective at a mile today. Bold Act and New Definition are others for the shortlist.

We also have all-weather action at Kempton, and Phantom Flight seems overpriced at 4/1 with favourite Secret State a little short in the betting at 6/4 for the Listed Unibet More Extra Place Races Magnolia Stakes (2.05).

Trained by James Horton, Phantom Flight racked up a hat-trick of wins last season including a good handicap at York, and while it’s hard to explain a subsequent poor performance when priced 10/11 in a Listed race Ayr, his six-race career as a whole suggests he’s well up to winning a race like this.

Secret State was also disappointing last time out in a Listed race so I don’t see why there’s such a big gap in the prices this afternoon.

Over timber at Stratford, Ben Pauling has found a good opportunity for two-time hurdles winner Samuel Spade, which is 9/2 for the Happy Birthday Annie Novices’ Hurdle (2.17) following an unsuccessful tilt at the Fred Winter at Cheltenham.