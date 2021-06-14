Red-letter day for Dublin jockey Johnston

It was a red-letter day at Downpatrick as young Dublin jockey Dylan Johnston enjoyed his first winner thanks to the success of Willyouwalkwithme in the second division of the Virtual Live Racing Handicap Hurdle.

Johnston displayed his strength in the saddle as his mount, trained by Harry Smyth in Co Antrim, had to dig deep in a thrilling finish which saw Willyouwalkwithme prevail (18/1) by a nose from Master Cornwall, with a neck to Boomtown Girl in third.

There was drama early with Alterno hitting the rail, breaking it, and leaving Novano to trip over a stanchion. Novano and his jockey Shane Fitzgerald were reportedly up okay later.

Feature event on the card, the mares’ handicap hurdle, also produced an exciting finale as Gavin Cromwell’s Aprils Joy held on under Conor Maxwell by a neck and the same from Joeswayornoway and Rain In Spain, with Lighthouse Rose in fourth.

At Gowran Park, Sheila Lavery took the training honours with a double which was kick-started by the victory of New Hill (10/3) under Robbie Colgan in the seven-furlong handicap. The Meath trainer sealed her brace in the closing apprentices’ handicap when Siobhan Rutledge drove Moddy Poddle (11/4) to a two-length triumph.

Meanwhile, Jim Bolger’s English 2,000 Guineas hero Poetic Flare and the unbeaten Mostahdaf are among 13 colts declared for Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mostahdaf has won all his three starts for John and Thady Gosden – completing his hat-trick in the Heron Stakes at Sandown almost four weeks ago. The Frankel colt beat Charlie Appleby’s Highland Avenue by half a length in that Listed contest and the pair will renew rivalry at Group One level.

Appleby also saddles Irish Guineas sixth La Barrosa, while Jessica Harrington’s Lucky Vega also brings strong Classic form to the table, having finished third at Newmarket and fourth at the Curragh. Aidan O’Brien runs Battleground, Ontario and Wembley, with son Joseph represented by Thunder Moon.