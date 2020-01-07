Red-hot Murphy making waves with Japan six-timer

Murphy is spending the British off-season on the move before returning early next month to defend his status as champion Flat jockey and the 24-year-old has been making hay in Japan.

Having already claimed the Japan Cup aboard Suave Richard in November, the Killarney native produced six stunning victories from 11 rides yesterday having also ridden a double at the same track on Sunday.

Murphy wants to have another memorable year and he is eyeing more winners before returning to his base in Newmarket.

"I'm hoping to continue my momentum and there's racing at Nakayama on Saturday, Sunday and Monday so it'll be very busy. This is really pleasing start to the year," Murphy told the 'Racing Post'.

"But although there's satisfaction there's also relief as you're always trying to maintain the level you're riding at.

"Things are going well. Hopefully when I return to Europe in February, potentially incorporating Dubai, I can continue my relationship with trainers and owners there."

Meanwhile, Jessica Harrington is keeping plans fluid for 2017 Gold Cup hero Sizing John after the ten-year-old made an unfortunate return after a two-year lay-off when falling at Punchestown last week.

"He's all right. He was sore after the race, more body sore than bone sore, but he was sore. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong really as we wanted anything but a fall," Harrington said yesterday.

"He seems good now. He cantered yesterday and again this morning. We'll wait and see where we go."

The Moone handler also revealed that star hurdler Supasundae, a three-time Grade One winner, will make his seasonal return at next month's Dublin Racing Festival.

Elsewhere, Mouse Morris is aiming the exciting Sams Profile at the Galmoy Hurdle on January 23 in Gowran Park with the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March his overall target for the season.

"I was tempted to go chasing, but he had a bit of a setback. His bones were immature, so we thought he'd be better off staying over hurdles for now," Morris said. "Hopefully, he might be a Stayers' Hurdle horse, that's plan A anyway. He might run in the Boyne Hurdle in between Gowran and Cheltenham."

