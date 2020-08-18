Red-hot McNamara shines to continue family's flying form

It has been a remarkable few months for his family and emerging Limerick jockey Conor McNamara made it even sweeter by landing a spectacular 334/1 double at Tipperary yesterday.

The Limerick native is riding out of his skin at present with five winners from his last 11 rides, just two months after watching older brother Emmet steer Serpentine to a shock Epsom Derby success for Aidan O'Brien.

The talented 5lb claimer sprung a big surprise himself when 66/1 chance Billy's Angel landed the Junction Handicap Hurdle to continue his rich vein of form in the saddle and provide Westmeath trainer Adrian Murray with a welcome winner.

The 20-year-old was also seen to great effect when landing the second half of his brace as The Reaping Race (4/1) - trained by his father Eric - got home by a nose in a handicap hurdle.

Another which shone at the Tipp track was Willie Mullins' Finest Evermore (2/11 favourite) as she justified her prohibitive odds to take the opening maiden hurdle in the hands of champion jockey Paul Townend.

The daughter of Yeats went effortlessly clear from two out having bowled along in front and made it back-to-back wins for the Closutton maestro by 23 lengths to leave Townend suitably impressed.

"She jumped like a pro. She is a typical Yeats as her home work is never flashy but she produced it on the track and that's where it really counts. She's definitely a potentially smart mare," Townend said.

Meanwhile, the focus switches to the flat at Roscommon today where the opening maiden (4.10) can go the way of O'Brien's Wembley, with the Galileo colt set to oblige at the fourth attempt after knocking on the door in each start while Paul Traynor's Shumaker can land a hat-trick on the level in the hands of 10lb apprentice Ben Kennedy.

