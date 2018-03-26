Record for Elliott
Gordon Elliott's winners' bandwagon keeps rolling along and the Co Meath trainer yesterday notched a record 194 winners in an Irish jumps season when Poormans Hill lifted the Toals Bookmakers Ulster National at Downpatrick.
Elliott had equalled the previous record last year, which he held with Willie Mullins, thanks to a double with Percy (7/2) in the WKD Maiden Hurdle and Isodon (9/2) in the handicap hurdle earlier on the card.
He did not have long to wait to set a new best, as Jack Kennedy drove Poormans Hill (11/4 fav) home in the feature over an extended three and a half miles.
It looked as though stablemate Out Sam was going to collect under Davy Russell when he set sail two fences from home. However, he was carried wide by a loose horse after jumping the last and that allowed Poormans Hill to take command and score by six and a half lengths from Tulsa Jack.
Out Sam had to settle for minor honours, three-parts of a length away.
"It's unbelievable. Obviously we trained 193 last year which Willie had done before and we levelled it," said Elliott. "I'm just unfortunate I'm around the same time as Willie Mullins! It's great for Irish racing."
On Poormans Hill, Elliott said: "He likes this place. I was a bit worried after the run the last day that it might have took the edge off him. Out Sam ran well as well, so we are happy."
Irish Independent