Record for Elliott

Elliott had equalled the previous record last year, which he held with Willie Mullins, thanks to a double with Percy (7/2) in the WKD Maiden Hurdle and Isodon (9/2) in the handicap hurdle earlier on the card.

He did not have long to wait to set a new best, as Jack Kennedy drove Poormans Hill (11/4 fav) home in the feature over an extended three and a half miles.

It looked as though stablemate Out Sam was going to collect under Davy Russell when he set sail two fences from home. However, he was carried wide by a loose horse after jumping the last and that allowed Poormans Hill to take command and score by six and a half lengths from Tulsa Jack.