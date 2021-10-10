Record-breaking ride on Power Under Me sees Colin Keane seal most successful Irish flat season in history

Colin Keane celebrates on Power Under Me after winning the Hatstone Solicitors Waterford Testimonial Stakes at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Colin Keane rewrote history at the Curragh today with victory aboard Power Under Me (15/8 favourite) securing his 127th winner this term and making him the most successful Irish jockey in a single flat season.

The 27-year-old, who already has a third Irish champion jockeys' crown in the bag, surpassed the previous record of 126 winners amassed by Joseph O'Brien eight years ago when landing the Listed Testimonial Stakes at the Kildare track.

Keane quickly doubled up aboard the Sarah Dawson-trained Pretty Boy Floyd (15/2) in a subsequent handicap to record his 128th winner as he continues to raise the bar for flat jockeys on these shores.

It was fitting that the record-breaking success should come for his boss Ger Lyons as the Meath pilot was left basking in a phenomenal season which also yielded Group One success aboard Helvic Dream in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

“We've been getting close to it slowly but surely, I've had plenty of seconds in the last two weeks. It was great to level it for the boss and then to go and beat it for the boss is even better,” Keane said.

“It hasn't sunk in and probably won't until we start on zero next year and we're looking back on it. We try to beat every year's tally, we mightn't have a year like this again for a while so we'll appreciate it while it's here.”

Lyons has shown extraordinary faith in Keane since his younger days – he made him stable jockey in 2014 while still an apprentice – and he expects Keane to add plenty of more winners to his record before the season's end.

"Colin is a credit to himself, his family and the whole racing industry. He's a fine example of what a champion jockey should be. He keeps himself to himself and lets his riding do the talking," Lyons said.

"You see Billy Lee going over to shake his hand after the race and that tells you all you need to know about the huge respect he has in the weighing room. He's just a genuinely good guy.

"The industry is full of people trying to make heroes out of x, y and z but Colin has done it his way, the old-fashioned way, his riding doing all the talking.

"Every winner he rides from now until the end of the season is going to be a record and, you know what, next season he will want to better whatever total he finishes with this season so he is going to keep us on our toes!"