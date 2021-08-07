| 14.3°C Dublin

Real World primed to give Marco Ghiani his first Group win

Passional ridden by Marco Ghiani on their way to winning the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Lingfield Park in January. Photo: PA Expand

Passional ridden by Marco Ghiani on their way to winning the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Lingfield Park in January. Photo: PA

Wayne Bailey

Back in February, I mentioned how then apprentice jockey Marco Ghiani was one to follow and great value for his claim. I hope some readers have kept an eye on him over the last few months – since February he’s had 57 winners from 299 rides, including 40/1 shot Burning Sun in a Lingfield Handicap back in May.

Had you stuck a tenner on each ride, you’d have a profit of €750 to traditional SP or €1,200 to Betfair SP after commission. I’m not quite sure he’ll be as profitable to follow in the future as the talented young Sardinian rode out his claim last month. But he’s still getting plenty of winners and had a good month in July, despite competing on level terms within the senior ranks. 

I don’t back any jockey blindly and I must admit I’ve missed a few high-priced winners of his, but every so often he rides one with a real stand-out chance and I’ll have a decent whack on Real World, which trades at 11/8 at the time of writing for the Group Three MansionBet Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (4.10 Haydock).

