‘Rare condition’ rules Allaho out of Cheltenham Festival for Willie Mullins

Allaho, with Paul Townend up, jumps the last on their way to winning last year's Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Racing Festival. Photo by: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Allaho has been ruled out of next month’s Cheltenham Festival.

The horse – hot favourite to complete a hat-trick in the Ryanair Chase on the Thursday – suffered a bleed in his abdomen and is being treated at Fethard Equine hospital.

“It’s a rare condition,” said trainer Willie Mullins this morning, “but it was obviously of great concern at the time. Following treatment, Allaho’s condition appears to have stabilised, but he won’t be racing any time soon.”

With Allaho out of the running, Mullins’ Blue Lord is now the 5/2 joint favourite with Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir d’Oudairies for the €350,000 race.

Allaho’s absence from the Ryanair Chase has surely brought down many Irish ante-post doubles, trebles and Yankees for the Festival as, even allowing for the strength in depth of Irish jumnps racing at this time, Allaho would have been one of the real Irish bankers of the meeting