Racing's dirty secret - Jim Bolger claims he knows who the drug cheats are

There will be a Lance Armstrong in Irish racing, claims Jim Bolger, and he knows who the drug cheats are

The raids on the premises of (John) Hughes and (Philip) Fenton took place within 15 days of each other in January and February 2012. They showed that Irish racing had a serious problem with illegal performance-enhancing drugs. Though Fenton would be treated more severely by the courts, the Hughes case was more serious.

As a vet . . . John Hughes had a stable pass and was a licensed person at Irish race meetings. Investigations by the Department of Agriculture established that he had been dealing with a company called Nature Vet, based in Australia, and between 2002 and 2012 he had bought 250kg of Nitrotain from that company.

Nitrotain, which contains ethylestrenol, is a particularly potent anabolic steroid and the quantity Hughes had bought from Nature Vet was sufficient for 62,500 individual doses . . . The investigation into Hughes showed that illegal drugs have been a part of the sport for at least a decade.

